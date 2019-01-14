R. Kelly "The Buffet" Tour - Chicago, Illinois
Attorney For One Of R. Kelly's Reported Abuse Victims Says Singer Allegedly "Intimidated" Client

January 14, 2019 - 4:00 pm by Camille Augustin

"We are here today to let Mr. Kelly know in no uncertain terms that he cannot and will not intimidate his alleged victims into keeping silent about their allegations."

On Monday (Jan. 14), attorney Gloria Allred steered a press conference concerning R. Kelly's alleged intimidation tactics against one of her clients, Faith Rodgers, who was featured in Lifetime's Surviving R. Kelly docu-series. Rodgers, who met Kelly at 19, stated that the latter has "threatened with retaliation" since the program's airing, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Previously, Rodgers filed a lawsuit against Kelly after she reportedly contracted an STD from him that he allegedly had knowledge of. Rodgers also states she endured bouts of "mentally, sexually and verbally" abusive nature at the hands of the R&B singer.

"We are here today to let Mr. Kelly know in no uncertain terms that he cannot and will not intimidate his alleged victims into keeping silent about their allegations," Allred said. "We have evidence that Mr. Kelly has engaged in efforts to intimidate and retaliate against Faith Rodgers." The attorney, who represented a number of women in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial, believes the lawsuit against Kelly will make him hold himself accountable.

In an interview with Broadly, attorney Adam Sheppard, who was part of Kelly's defense team during his child pornography trial, said it'll be a long-fought period for prosecutors to finally find Kelly guilty of his reported crimes.

"The prosecution will have their hands full because there is a lack of a prompt outcry. There may be a lack of corroboration. Corroboration includes everything from witnesses who may have seen the incident to physical evidence such as DNA," Sheppard said. "Those are common facts in a sexual assault prosecution that prosecutors rely on [such as DNA] and apparently, given the age of the alleged offense, that won't be available to prosecutors in this case."

A criminal investigation in Georgia against Kelly is currently underway, a gesture that has now affected his label, RCA Records' promotion of his new music.

tamar-braxton-kandi-big-brother-1547509159
Getty Images

Kandi Burruss, Tamar Braxton To Be Houseguests on 'Celebrity Big Brother'

Xscape musician and Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss, singer and reality star Tamar Braxton, NFL running back Ricky Williams and more are among some of the upcoming houseguests for the next season of Celebrity Big Brother. The new season begins on Jan. 21 and wraps on Feb. 13.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, some of the houseguests that will be joining the aforementioned stars include Olympic track athlete and bobsledder Lolo Jones, Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin, a witness who came forward during the O.J. Simpson murder case, and former White House Press Secretary Anthony Scaramucci.

“The spinoff of the longtime CBS summer flagship will see its famous cast cut off from the outside world as they live together and compete in a slew of competitions and a social game battle for the $250,000 grand prize,” writes the site of the show’s synopsis.

Last season, some of the houseguests invite to the U.S.’ first celebrity installment of the popular reality show included Omarosa, NBA star Metta World Peace, and former Cosby Show actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. During last season, Omarosa spilled secrets about Donald Trump’s White House, stating that the American people should be afraid, and that working in the White House was like working on a plantation.

READ MORE: People Are Not Buying Omarosa's Tears About The White House On 'Big Brother'

Continue Reading
2018 Art Basel Miami Beach
Meek Mill performs at Miami Art Basel 2018.
Getty Images

Champion: Meek Mill To Perform As Musical Guest On 'SNL'

2019 is off to a great start for Meek Mill. The Philly MC is set to appear as a musical guest on the Jan. 26th episode of Saturday Night Live. This marks the Championships musician’s first time appearing on the comedy series, and his episode will be hosted by James McAvoy.

Naturally, Meek will likely perform some songs from his album Championships, which hit number one in its first week on the charts. Meek commented on the exciting news by using several trophy and fire emojis on Twitter.

"The set earned 229,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 6, according to Nielsen Music,” reports Billboard of the smash LP. “Of that sum, 42,000 were in traditional album sales. The album was released on Nov. 30 via Maybach/Atlantic Records and is the hip-hop artist’s second chart-topper, following 2015’s Dreams Worth More Than Money."

There’s been no shortage of Meek on the scene since April, when he was released early from prison on parole violations. Not only has he been working hard musically, he’s also continued his crusade on prison reform by appearing on podcasts, television shows and more to discuss the important topic.

[email protected] 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🤭🔥🔥🔥🔥 SNL pic.twitter.com/x1COuRsDSX

— Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 14, 2019

READ MORE: Meek Mill's Album 'Championships' Debuts At Number One

Continue Reading
chance-the-rapper-celine-dion-r-kelly-1547504646
Getty Images

Chance The Rapper, Celine Dion Pull R. Kelly Collaborations Off Streaming

Another day, and more music stars have disavowed the alleged actions of R. Kelly. According to TMZ, Celine Dion has removed her song with Kelly, “I’m Your Angel,” from streaming services. Chance The Rapper, whose comments against Kelly were featured in Surviving R. Kelly, also reportedly removed their Coloring Book collaboration, "Somewhere In Paradise."

Dion's song was recorded in 1998, and appeared on the Grammy-winner’s holiday album, These are Special Times. Kelly also wrote the song, however, it did not appear on any of his own albums. “I’m Your Angel” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and stayed there for several weeks. It was also certified Platinum in the U.S., and was nominated for “Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards.

The removal of these songs comes just a week after pop star Lady Gaga apologized for working with the controversial musician on her album ARTPOP, and removed their collaboration “Do What U Want” from iTunes and streaming services.

Kelly’s alleged behavior towards women and teenage girls has been in the public consciousness for years, however, his conduct was chronicled in a documentary shown on Lifetime titled Surviving R. Kelly, which brought it to the forefront to audiences old and new.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Apologizes For 2013 R. Kelly Collaboration, Plans To Pull Song From Streaming Services

Continue Reading

