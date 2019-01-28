Migos, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi To Headline 2019 Rolling Loud Miami

The annual festival will kick off on May 10 and conclude on May 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Rolling Loud Festival is coming back to Miami, and it has recruited an all-star lineup for its 2019 festival. Migos, Travis Scott, and Kid Cudi are all set to headline the three-day concert in May.

Migos will round out the first day of Rolling Loud, with secondary performances from Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Rick Ross, YG, Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, Young M.A., and more.

Travis Scott will hit the stage the second day, most likely performing songs from his 2018 project, Astroworld. Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Gunna, Soulja Boy, and more will also perform on this day.

To conclude the weekend, Kid Cudi will headline, along with performances from Lil Pump, Playboi Carti, Gucci Mane, Tyga, Kevin Gates, a recently-released DMX, and more.

Another thing to note is that this Rolling Loud lineup has significantly more women performers on its roster than previous years. As noted, the female artists performing include Cardi B, City Girls, Young M.A., Danileigh, Lil Tay, Saweetie, Kash Doll, Asian Doll, Melii, and more.

The 2019 Rolling Loud Miami festival will kick off on May 10 and conclude on May 12 at the Hard Rock Stadium. Check out the full lineup in the promotional poster below.