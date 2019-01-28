Sandra Oh Thanks Several Black Actors In SAG Acceptance Speech

January 28, 2019 - 10:58 am by Shenequa Golding

"Alfre Woodard, she whispers in my ear – 'I’m so proud of you up there.' "

Sandra Oh is on cloud nine after taking home the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series Sunday night (Jan. 28).

Dressed in a flowing floor-length red gown, the 47-year-old Grey's Anatomy alum was visibly flustered (and happy) as she took to the stage to accept her award. A beat later, she began her acceptance speech by thanking several black actors for providing encouraging words throughout her career.

"I just so want to thank my fellow actors. I have felt your support so tremendously in the last years,” Oh began.

"I want to thank Alfre Woodard,” she continued. “In 1997 — she’s never going to remember this, she whispers in my ear – 'I’m so proud of you up there. We fight the same fight.’ Jamie Foxx in 2006 pulled me aside and said, ‘Keep going.’ And in 2017, Lena Waithe, she just embraced me and said, ‘You already won. It’s in the work.’' So thank you to my fellow actors. Thank you so much.”

The Chi creator took to Twitter shortly after Oh left the stage and responded to her kind words in kind.

This is Oh's fourth SAG win and sixth nomination. Oh's performance in the drama series was the only nomination Killing Eve received.

In This Story:

Popular

Ozuna Denies Involvement In Death Of Latin Trap Artist Accused Of Extortion

From the Web

More on Vibe

Premiere Of Disney's "Ralph Breaks The Internet" - Red Carpet
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson Gives Emotional Speech During Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony

R&B star Mary J. Blige and director John Singleton presented Taraji P. Henson with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday afternoon (Jan. 28). With tears in her eyes, the famed actress accepted the accolade before she gave her speech.

The honoree was at first overwhelmed by the surreal nature of the moment but then dived into her past films like Baby Boy and how she was able to extend her longevity in Hollywood in order to open doors for the next generation. "I fight for roles that will break through glass ceilings so that these young women coming behind me, they won't have the same narrative that we have," she said. "We can't drop the torch now, ladies out there, anybody in the industry, but we also need our men. That's why I love men, I protect them because we need each other. We can't bash each other, we have to reach across the table and help each other."

In a previous interview with Variety, the What Men Want star reflects on her resume and sets her sights on establishing a comedy empire. "I'm so happy and delighted I finally got to break the ceiling with comedy," she said. That's what I do! It was good to spend my summer laughing instead of crying. Hopefully it opens the door for more to come; a big comedy franchise would be great. I'm just putting it out there in the universe!"

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WOOOOOWWWW!!!! This is just beautiful and LOVE. Thank you @tarajiquotes i am so touched by this. This compilation is years and years of HARD effin work and many dreams!!!! #GODIS I got my star on the HOLLYWOOD walk of fame today!!! Somehow I feel like I still have so much to do. I DO THIS FOR US.....FOR HUMANITY!!!! #artispowerful and #GODIS. Thank you to all of my fans new and the OG’s for ridding with me on this journey. I feel the love I receive the love I GIVE LOVE!!!! 🙏🏾💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on Jan 28, 2019 at 12:55pm PST

Prior to receiving this accolade, Henson made headlines for her take on R. Kelly and Harvey Weinstein. Taking to Instagram, the Washington D.C. native pointed out the difference between the #MuteRKelly and #MuteHarveryWeinstein hashtags, the former having more traction, as Henson wrote "Hmmmm."

In a statement issued to The Associated Press, Henson addressed the fallout from her social media decision, noting that she was "just making an observation."

"I never tried to say anything. I was just making an observation, and people know what side I'm on," she continued. "Why would I launch a foundation for mental health in an African-American community for people to go somewhere to talk to somebody about traumatic experiences and then side with the predator? Does that make sense? So that backlash pretty much came from people that want to see me fail anyway, because there's no way if you follow my career, you got that confused."

Continue Reading
idris-elba-stands-in-front-of-yardie-poster-uk-premiere
Jeff Spicer

Idris Elba's Directed Drama 'Yardie' Gets A U.S. Release Date

Idris Elba has taken on the responsibility of showing audiences the richness of Jamaican-British culture in his directorial debut Yardie, and with the help of Rialto Pictures, the crime-drama will make its way to American theaters.

Set for a March 15 release, Yardie follows D (played by Aml Ameen) a young Jamaican man who never made peace with his older brother's murder. With the help of a Kingston music producer, D gets embroiled in a life of crime, until he's sent to London. There he reconnects with a past love who's also the mother of his child.

D's life begins to take a turn for the better until he learns the identity of his brother's killer, putting him at odds with a ruthless London gangster. The film, set in the 1970s, derives its name from the original written by Jamaican born British raised writer Victor Headley.

When many think of Jamaica they often think of sandy beaches and gorgeous sunsets. London has also been romanticized to just be red phone booths and Buckingham Palace. While speaking to Deadline, Elba notes the nuance of the film, while also honing in on its universal themes.

"It falls in line with a very specific Afro-Caribbean experience by the way of Kingston, Jamaica and East London, but plays right into the heart of the universal human experience of loss and trauma," Elba said. My work as an actor both in the UK and the U.S. informed every decision I made as a director and my love of music give this film a pulse I know they will feel in Brooklyn."

Yardie hits U.S. theaters March 15.

Continue Reading
chris-redd-snl-soulja-boy-1548685918
Getty Images

Chris Redd Recreates Soulja Boy's 'Breakfast Club' Interview On 'SNL'

Famously known for his hilarious Kanye West impression, Chris Redd has taken on a new character with his Soulja Boy impersonation for Saturday Night Live (Jan. 26).

Soulja Boy (Redd) appeared on SNL's "Weekend Update" set with Michael Che to give his thoughts about the government shutdown's temporary ending, sparking an enthusiastic "Soulja Boy Crank That 2020" campaign and a deep dive into the inner workings of his video game company. "Without Big Soulja, there wouldn’t even be no Trump! I’m the first one that hustled to the top!”

“Truuuump!? Truuuuump!? The dude that got bodied by the popular vote. The dude who got beat by Nancy [Pelosi],” he said mimicking Soulja Boy's iconic "Breakfast Club" monologue. Continuing to brag about his capabilities as a world leader, the rapper goes on to plug his Soulja Game, which is regarded as a "bootleg Nintendo." The console apparently boasts the knock-off versions of Fortnite and Super Mario Bros., making the bit even more hilarious.

In reality, the newly crowned king troll has staked credit for collaboration albums, careers popping off, and just about everything else.

Watch Saturday Night Live's skit below.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Movies & TV

23h ago

'Black Panther' Wins Big At the 25th SAG Awards

Entertainment

1d ago

Watch SNL's Chris Redd Spoof Soulja Boy's 'Breakfast Club'

News

1d ago

Ozuna Denies Involvement In Death Of Latin Trap Artist Accused Of Extortion