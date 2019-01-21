Sevyn Streeter And Justine Skye Cover "The Boy Is Mine"
The televised performance is meant to pay tribute to Rodney Jerkins, who produced the 1998 banger.
Originally delivered by Monica and Brandy, "The Boy Is Mine" shook up the late '90s with a powerful duet between two women fighting for one man, now over 20 years since the electric debut, the single has received the millennial treatment.
Performing at the 2019 Trumpet Awards in Atlanta on Saturday (Jan. 19), Justine Syke and Sevyn Streeter recreated the work of Darkchild producer, Rodney Jerkins, who created the track 21-years-ago. Streeter dominated Brandy's portion of the single, while Skye released her inner Monica.
Jerkins, who is credited for working with the likes of Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Destiny's Child and more, was honored with the Music Excellence Award during Saturday’s ceremony. The award ceremony will air Feb. 11 on Bounce TV. T.I., MC Lyte, and Dapper Dan are among other powerful figures in music to be honored during this celebration.
Check out the clip of Sevyn Streeter and Justine Skye below.
Justine Skye And Sevyn covered the boy is mine live pic.twitter.com/3rFQopm61s
— Lethal Homo ❄️ (@LordeCali) January 21, 2019