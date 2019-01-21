Sevyn Streeter and Justine Skye
Getty Images

Sevyn Streeter And Justine Skye Cover "The Boy Is Mine"

January 21, 2019 - 3:15 pm by Zoe Johnson

The televised performance is meant to pay tribute to Rodney Jerkins, who produced the 1998 banger. 

Originally delivered by Monica and Brandy, "The Boy Is Mine" shook up the late '90s with a powerful duet between two women fighting for one man, now over 20 years since the electric debut, the single has received the millennial treatment.

Performing at the 2019 Trumpet Awards in Atlanta on Saturday (Jan. 19), Justine Syke and Sevyn Streeter recreated the work of Darkchild producer, Rodney Jerkins, who created the track 21-years-ago. Streeter dominated Brandy's portion of the single, while Skye released her inner Monica.

Jerkins, who is credited for working with the likes of Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Destiny's Child and more, was honored with the Music Excellence Award during Saturday’s ceremony. The award ceremony will air Feb. 11 on Bounce TV. T.I., MC Lyte, and Dapper Dan are among other powerful figures in music to be honored during this celebration.

Check out the clip of Sevyn Streeter and Justine Skye below.

J.Cole-Teases-New-Music-On-Instagram
J. Cole performs during the From Dust To Gold preview party at the Apex Social Club at Palms Casino Resort on May 17, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Palms Casino Resort

J. Cole Rests Instagram, Possibly Teases New Music

Fans have been watching J.Cole's every move since his infamous Dreamville-Revengers recording sessions in Atlanta last week. Now that the bars are laid down, the creative is talking his sh*t on social media. Well, almost.

It appears the "ATM" rapper wiped his barely-used Instagram account clean and posted a graphic with the words, "I'm counting my bullets." While Cole doesn't engage on the platform, he was seen in the form of in-studio photographs by his team and over 100 collaborators who were in attendance of the Dreamville-Revengers recording sessions.

But as quickly as it appeared on Monday (Jan. 20), it was also deleted from his account.

Cole confirmed the conclusion of the sessions last week that included elite peers like T.I., Ludacris and Akon in addition to the game's most promising acts like Childish Major, Dreezy, Smino and R&B/jazz maestro  Masego. Dreamville members like Ari Lennox, J.I.D., Bas and EarthGang were also in attendance.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I went to #ROTD3 and all I got was these really cool ass photos ! 😂@preme.xyz #prememagazine #prememag

A post shared by Anthony Supreme (@anthony_supreme) on Jan 17, 2019 at 5:23pm PST

The Revengers sessions are done thank you to every artist and producer that came through. I love y’all, that shit was beautiful. Next step, finish the songs and let the 🌎 feel em.

— J. Cole (@JColeNC) January 17, 2019

J. Cole's manager and Dreamville Records president Ibrahim "Ib" Hamad teased new music from the rapper last week and promised that new music was coming sooner than later.

YOOOOOOO @KingOfQueenz y’all need to drop this shit already man #ROTD3 @JColeNC pic.twitter.com/AgOh1yfLyc

— Lionel🧸 (@Elite_Lionel) January 18, 2019

I got you when it’s finished 🙏🏿 I’m tryna put it together #Revenge https://t.co/NXrpUVv7Tq

— Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) January 18, 2019

This is sure to be another banner year for a Cole as his breakout mixtape The Warm Up, turns ten this year.

Seems like all we can do now is sit and wait.

IMG_0404-1548076373
Getty Images

Ja Rule Defends Himself After Fyre Festival Docs: "You Don't Know Sh*t"

Fans can't stop talking about Netflix and Hulu's latest documentaries on the tragedy of the Fyre Festival. While many blame the festival's creator Billy McFarland for the disastrous event, others are pointing the finger at Ja Rule for his involvement in the concert that would scam fans and businesses out of millions. Follow the documentaries' release, Ja blasted both streaming services and defended his role in Fyre.

"I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers," the rapper wrote on Twitter on Sunday (Jan. 20). "I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???"

He also noted that he had also been deceived. "I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray," he added. "@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas... @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival... 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok..."

I love how ppl watch a doc and think they have all the answers... 🤦🏾‍♂️

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

I had an amazing vision to create a festival like NO OTHER!!! I would NEVER SCAM or FRAUD anyone what sense does that make???

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

When fans pointed out different facts in the docs that indicated wrongdoing on Ja's side, the rapper replied: "you still don't know sh*t."

As previously reported, the Fyre Festival was a music concert that was scheduled to take place in the Bahamas in 2017. It was co-founded by Ja Rule and backed by a number of social media influencers including Kendall Jenner. It became a trending topic when concert goers realized it was a scam and was not properly put together. McFarland reportedly defrauded investors of $26 million. He is now serving a six-year sentence. While Ja Rule won't likely receive jail time, he is heavily backed up in legal cases.

Check out his latest comments below.

I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

@Hulu PAID BILLY!!! That money should have went to the ppl in the Bahamas... @netflix PAID fuck Jerry who also did all the promo for the festival... 🤔 the docs clearly have Billy at fault but let’s blame the rapper lmao ok...

— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) January 20, 2019

drake-green-owls-hoodie-during-tennis-match
Michael Steele

Drake's "In My Feelings" Receives Kidz Bop Treatment

After the release of Drake's chart-topping Scorpion album, his single "In My Feelings" skyrocketed to number one, so it's no surprise the City Girls assisted track received the Kidz Bop treatment.

Since 2000, the compilation LP has sold about 17 million copies and over the weekend, Kidz Bop released its 39th installment offering the world a G-rated and tween-friendly version of today's biggest hits.

Once Twitter learned Kidz Bop laid its prepubescent hands on Drake's song, there was a mixed bag of feelings. Some went along with it and commented positively, while others were frankly offended.

I just saw a Kidz Bop commercial with the Kidz Bop version of In My Feelings and I feel like a curse has been placed on me

— Jeremy (@TacticalRPG) January 10, 2019

That Kidz Bop version of In My Feelings lets me know that hell is a real place.

— Nappy Head Nietzsche (@AugustCulture) January 19, 2019

This #KidzBop version of "In My Feelings" is SENDING me! 😂 pic.twitter.com/EQzTwdbfb6

— Nicholas D. (@Creat1ve) January 18, 2019

This isn't the first time Drake's music has been Kidz Bopped. For Kidz Bop 31, "Hotline Bling" was also featured. The new 18-track album also features Cardi B's "I Like It" as well as Khalid and Normani's "Love Lies."

The lyrics to the hook received a slight change:

KiKi, do you love me/are you with me/say you'll never ever leave from beside me/cause I want ya/and I need ya/and I'm down for ya always

And when it came time for the City Girls portion of the song, they turned that down as well.

All of us kids and we hangin' in the rain/hangin' in rain/I need a black card with the code to the safe/code to the safe.

Hey, kids need love too. Watch the Kidz Bop version of Drake's "In My Feelings" below.

