Soulja Boy Responds To Crack And Cocaine Abuse Allegations

"I ain't never did crack in my life, b***h."

Soulja Boy is hitting back after some fans accused the rapper of abusing crack or cocaine. The Internet quickly put two images of the rapper beside one another, comparing how he looked nearly 10 years ago up until today. Despite the obvious differences however, Soulja Boy insists it isn't because of drug abuse.

The fan-made photo collage shows a vintage headshot of Soulja next to a selfie that was most likely taken in the last few months. In the newer image, Soulja appears to be exhausted and much older. Some interpreted that as a sign of drug use. "I said Soulja Boy looking mad cracky now and n***as was mad talmbout, 'He's just aging.' NAH. DIS IS CRACK," one user said.

"First of all, I want to say, for everybody that's saying, 'Soulja Boy look like he's on drugs. Soulja Boy look bad. Soulja Boy look like he's on crack, on powder.' B***h, don't play with me like that!" Soulja responded. "I ain't never did crack in my life, b***h. I'm worth muthafucking $30 million, n***a. I never did cocaine in my life."

I said Soulja Boy looking mad cracky now and niggas was mad talmbout, "He's just aging". NAH. DIS IS CRACK pic.twitter.com/mNsS4iweY4 — diddy gay (@No2PacSlander) January 9, 2019

According to the rapper, the difference in appearance is due to a recent car accident he was in that took place in California due to the mudslides. "I was just in a bad car accident two days ago, b***h, I almost lost my life," he explained. "I hit my f**king face on the f**king dashboard on the car, b***h, and my shit swollen and my teeth, I need surgery and shit, n***a."

He added: "Don't be making fun of my f**king appearance and my f**king looks, n***a. I'm worth 30 million, google that shit. Y'all got me f**ked up."

Well, there you have it: Soulja Boy is not on drugs. Check out his angry video message below.