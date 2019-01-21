Teyana-Taylor-Iman-Shumpert-Cheating-Rumors-1548100688
Teyana Taylor (L) and NBA player Iman Shumpert attend the Globe Fashion Week X China Moment fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Art Beam on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Teyana Taylor Addresses Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors: "He Know I'd Kill Him"

January 21, 2019 - 3:28 pm by VIBE

Alby Rydes also denied the NBA player was the father of her newborn child. 

The social peanut gallery hasn't been kind to Teyana Taylor and her marriage with Iman Shumpert.

The singer-songwriter has decided to address rumors of infidelity in her marriage head-on by clearing up the claims that the NBA star conceived a child with another woman. Since teasing her upcoming video "WTP" over the weekend, the singer abruptly deleted her Instagram and Twitter platforms. At the same time, rumors spread about Alby Rydes, a 28-year-old pornstar, who allegedly shook hands with the couple in the bedroom and birthed Shumpert's child in November.

Jokes appeared left and right on social media, as Taylor came forward to simmer down the chaos. "I've never seen/touched that girl in my life," she tweeted. She also claimed she shut down her socials as a rebuttal to her label not releasing the visuals to "WTP" on time. She also claimed her husband knows better. "Iman is not dumb. He know[s] I'd kill him. End of story."

Welp.

The couple has been at the center of cheating rumors in the past with both denying them every time. Rydes has also come forward to condemn the baby rumors. "I had my baby with the man I was dating and that ain't Iman," she said. "Y'all should be ashamed of creating this negative energy and throwing it around like it won't affect anyone."

Cardi B Obliterates Tomi Lahren's Public Taunt With Just One Line

