Tiffany Haddish Allegedly Forgot A Few Jokes On Stage And Twitter Had Opinions (Per Usual)

It's been 2019 for like 30 minutes, y'all. Relax.

Tiffany Haddish faced criticism on New Year's day when a few attendees at her Miami show took to social media to allege the comic forgot some of her jokes. One attendee said some walked out of the show and Haddish's response was "well I thought that was funny" and continued to read prepared lines from her iPad.

Many after hearing the allegations took to Twitter to offer their two cents on the Emmy award-winning comic. Some wondered why Haddish merited so much ridicule, while others alleged Haddish's off night is proof Katt Williams' critique was spot on.

I don’t get why people want Tiffany Haddish to fail so bad — Oya (@TheQueenSpeaks_) January 1, 2019

Although she might not be the funniest, the black community’s obsession to wanna Cancel Tiffany Haddish is sad. Woman was homeless & finally got her big break. Y’all wrong man. Straight up. — Gio.... (@steadystackin__) January 1, 2019

Tiffany Haddish is not my cup of tea but the obsession people have with seeing her fail is weird. — Gamora (@cook2020) January 1, 2019

Katt Williams was right about Tiffany Haddish . Tiffany isn't funny at all. She says the dummies shit and thinks it's cute. Need to go find another career because this isn't it. 🤦🏾‍♀️#tiffanyhaddish — Shamiyah (@MizzShamiyah) January 1, 2019

I mean... I understand now what Katt Williams was saying about Tiffany Haddish. pic.twitter.com/53XgfLfA7t — travis. (@tdnewyork97) January 1, 2019

The backlash came just one day after the Nobody's Fool actress announced how she was choosing to protest police brutality.

"I’m about to start protesting. I’m going to wear fur every day until they stop killing Black people. When the police stop killing Black people, I’ll stop wearing fur; it’s my new protest,” Haddish said after receiving a fur coat.

Knowing PETA would take issue with the comment, Haddish in the next breath, made sure to address the animal activist organization.

"Sorry PETA. Don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police; because people are important, and so are the animals,” she said.

Haddish hasn't responded to the comments surrounding her Miami show, and something tells us she won't.

Anyway, Happy New Year folks.

