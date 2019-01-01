tiffany-haddish-new-years-eve-standup
Roy Rochlin

Tiffany Haddish Allegedly Forgot A Few Jokes On Stage And Twitter Had Opinions (Per Usual)

January 1, 2019 - 1:14 pm by Shenequa Golding

It's been 2019 for like 30 minutes, y'all. Relax. 

Tiffany Haddish faced criticism on New Year's day when a few attendees at her Miami show took to social media to allege the comic forgot some of her jokes. One attendee said some walked out of the show and Haddish's response was "well I thought that was funny" and continued to read prepared lines from her iPad.

Many after hearing the allegations took to Twitter to offer their two cents on the Emmy award-winning comic. Some wondered why Haddish merited so much ridicule, while others alleged Haddish's off night is proof Katt Williams' critique was spot on.

The backlash came just one day after the Nobody's Fool actress announced how she was choosing to protest police brutality.

"I’m about to start protesting. I’m going to wear fur every day until they stop killing Black people. When the police stop killing Black people, I’ll stop wearing fur; it’s my new protest,” Haddish said after receiving a fur coat.

Knowing PETA would take issue with the comment, Haddish in the next breath, made sure to address the animal activist organization.

"Sorry PETA. Don’t be mad at me, be mad at the police; because people are important, and so are the animals,” she said.

Haddish hasn't responded to the comments surrounding her Miami show, and something tells us she won't.

Anyway, Happy New Year folks.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Almost Appeared On "Flavor of Love"

Shooting Attack On Black Family At Walmart Leaves 7-Year-Old Girl Dead

