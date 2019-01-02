Tiffany Haddish Blames Disastrous NYE Set On Burn Out And Partying

Lesson learned.

Tiffany Haddish didn't start 2019 on the right foot. The comedienne and actress performed in Miami during her 'She Ready' tour to critically-panned reviews after appearing to forget her jokes on stage. Many walked out of the South Beach venue, while others roasted her on Twitter.

The Night School actress was captured by TMZ's cameras, where she blamed burn out and a bit of partying before work for the disastrous performance.

"See, your brain is an interesting thing when it don’t get the proper amount of rest," she told the paparazzi. "You gotta understand, I’ve worked almost every day last year." She explained that she was home for 40 days in 2018, and slept in her own bed just 28 times.

"I worked all the way up until New Years, I get out to Miami, I wanna celebrate this prosperity… I’m mad it went a little bit overboard," she continued.

When asked about if people should stop being so judgmental or harsh on social media towards her, Haddish had another alternative.

"I think people should get on stage and try it [themselves] 10 times, and see where they end up," she stated. "It’s a lot of work to get to where I’m at."

"Miami is a really dope city, and I probably shouldn’t turn up before work," she laughed. "Lesson learned, but also, it was a blessing because so many people… so many really dope comedians, they all supported me and reached out… I got all these great phone calls, I’mma try my best for it to not happen again, but it might!”

