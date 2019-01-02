Toni Braxton And Birdman Reportedly Call Off Engagement
It's always sad when love comes to an end, but maybe this is a fresh start for them both.
Toni Braxton and Bryan "Birdman" Williams' impending nuptials may have come to a head, Page Six reports, after ominous posts from the entertainers alluded to a potential break up.
Both Birdman and Braxton took to Instagram New Year's Day (Jan. 1), with the latter writing: "Starting a new chapter isn't always an easy choice, but always choose to be chosen." Paired with the complete erasure of the "Un-break My Heart" songstress' Instagram feed, Braxton appears to be moving on from something.
Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice... but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year 🥂
Williams also made a public statement on IG, posting a black screen with the caption "It's over."
The pair's engagement was announced in 2018 following a clip from the reality show Braxton Family Values where Braxton told her family she was engaged. After being together since 2016 there has been speculation about their wedding date. Since the rumors of their split has been announced, neither party has responded to their current relationship status.
