Tory Lanez Drops Counter-Diss To Don Q, Says He Can Out-Rap Dreamville Signees
Tory Lanez dropped "Don Queen," his retort to Bronx MC Don Q, who released a diss track aimed at the MC last week titled "I'm Not Joyner."
Lanez, who dubbed himself the best rapper in the game on Twitter, opens the song with a clip of Nicki Minaj saying she did not know who Don Q was during an interview with Funkmaster Flex. Throughout the track, the disses continue, with him saying he lives in the shadow of fellow Bronx rapper, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. He also says in the song that the Highbridge rappers have different levels of success, with A Boogie being the more prolific of the two.
"But how did I get in this battle with A Boogie’s shadow?" he spits. "Big Apple, New York City, more to pity, How could I beef with a dude who only poppin' in four cities?" Elsewhere in the song, he claims Q has a sexually-transmitted infection, and makes comments about his 2017 gun and marijuana possession arrest.
"Put the gun aside, my n***a, you ain’t the one to shoot, Big guns, n***a, you got locked for a 22," he says.
The "Say It" MC also had a conversation on Instagram Live with DJ Akademiks, where he stated that he could out-rap members of the Dreamville label, including J.I.D. and Bas, in order to get to J. Cole.
"Only thing I'mma say about that Dreamville situation is this," he states. "I’ll take the whole Dreamville out by myself... I’ll take the J.I.D., the Bas n***a…I’ll take all three of them n***as myself...all they need to do is rap."
