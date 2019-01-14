Wild Card Round - Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Bob Levey

Travis Scott Agrees To Super Bowl Halftime Performance On One Condition

January 14, 2019 - 10:43 am by Jessica McKinney

"I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in."

Travis Scott sparked a big controversy after he announced that he'll be performing alongside Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl halftime show in Feb. 2019. Fans argued that the rapper was blatantly going against Colin Kaepernick, who has sued the NFL for collusion after his inability to land on a team after jumpstarting a movement to bring awareness to social injustices in the United States. Despite the public outrage, however, Scott has released a statement on Jan. 13, explaining why he chose to go ahead with the performance.

According to the "Sicko Mode" artist, he agreed to the show on one condition. "I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in. I know being an artist that it's in my power to inspire," he said, most likely referencing Kaepernick's silent protest during the national anthem. "So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation."

Scott negotiated a donation to Dream Corps, Van Jones' organization. Dream Corps was founded in 2014 and holds a mission "to inspire action, serve justice and improve people's lives."

"I am proud to support Dream Corps. and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change," La Flame added.

Jones applauded Scott on Twitter following the announcement, writing, "this is great news! Welcome, @trvsXX. Glad to have you with us, brother!"

While Scott's donation is a noble act, it might not be met with the same approval as other artists who were previously in his shoes. His statement comes briefly after Rihanna, Cardi B, P!nk, and even Amy Schumer announced that they would not be taking part in the Super Bowl festivities due to their support of Colin Kaepernick and the right to protest. Artists like Meek Mill and Jay-Z also expressed frustrations with Trav for not backing out of the gig.

However, there's arguably precedent to Scott's move. In 2013, Jay-Z launched a collection with the upscale retail store Barneys, with the store donating 25 percent of the proceeds to Jay's scholarship foundation to help underserved youth go to college. But that April, 19-year-old Trayon Christian alleged racial profiling against the retailer: after purchasing an expensive Ferragamo belt, he was stopped by detectives, handcuffed, and detained at a police station. While many called for Jay-Z to terminate the partnership, he instead leveraged renegotiated to make Barneys increase its donation to 100 percent of the proceeds. Many critics still felt that Jay-Z made the wrong choice. Only time will tell if this proves to be a smart move by Travis Scott.

Super Bowl LIII is set to air on Sunday, Feb. 3.

In This Story:

Popular

Rappers Respond To Soulja Boy’s Gripe With Tyga

From the Web

More on Vibe

chance-the-rapper-celine-dion-r-kelly-1547504646
Getty Images

Chance The Rapper, Celine Dion Pull R. Kelly Collaborations Off Streaming

Another day, and more music stars have disavowed the alleged actions of R. Kelly. According to TMZ, Celine Dion has removed her song with Kelly, “I’m Your Angel,” from streaming services. Chance The Rapper, whose comments against Kelly were featured in Surviving R. Kelly, also reportedly removed their Coloring Book collaboration, "Somewhere In Paradise."

Dion's song was recorded in 1998, and appeared on the Grammy-winner’s holiday album, These are Special Times. Kelly also wrote the song, however, it did not appear on any of his own albums. “I’m Your Angel” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and stayed there for several weeks. It was also certified Platinum in the U.S., and was nominated for “Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards.

The removal of these songs comes just a week after pop star Lady Gaga apologized for working with the controversial musician on her album ARTPOP, and removed their collaboration “Do What U Want” from iTunes and streaming services.

Kelly’s alleged behavior towards women and teenage girls has been in the public consciousness for years, however, his conduct was chronicled in a documentary shown on Lifetime titled Surviving R. Kelly, which brought it to the forefront to audiences old and new.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Apologizes For 2013 R. Kelly Collaboration, Plans To Pull Song From Streaming Services

Continue Reading
St Jerome's Laneway Festival - Auckland
Getty Images | Fiona Goodall

Earl Sweatshirt Is Reportedly Not Signed To Columbia Anymore

Earl Sweatshirt is now a free man from any ties or constraints a record label places on its artists. In a recent interview with Pitchfork, the Los Angeles rapper, born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, revealed that he is no longer under Columbia Records, and that he’s keen on the creative risks he’ll be taking moving forward.

"I'm excited to be free because then I can do riskier sh*t," he said. Writer Sheldon Pearce writes that Earl’s latest album, Some Rap Songs, is his final project on the label.

In addition to revealing things about the business side of his music, the 24-0year-old artist also opened about all the feelings he’s dealt with after the passing of his father in South Africa.

“My dad dying was the most traumatic moment of my life, but grief doesn’t just work as sadness—funny sh*t happens in there. I’m depressed every day and I be having fun," he said. "I feel like the music feels like how the brain is wired to work: The most traumatic sh*t can happen and you could think how you need Lysol.”

Ultimately his main hope is that his artistry travels through vessels filled with poignant and meaningful music that transcends who he simply is. It seems like he wants the message to speak louder than himself.

“I’m trying to communicate myself using sacred theme music for my soul and for people’s souls,” he said.“I’m trying to submit this as my contribution to the tapestry. I spent time making sure that it stands out but still fits into something that’s bigger than me.”

What type of risks would you like to see Earl Sweatshirt take on now?

Continue Reading
tsa-employee-walking-through-airport
Mark Wilson

TSA Workers Are Playing Travis Scott And Kanye West Inside Airport Terminals

The partial United States government shutdown has left thousands of employees in limbo since Dec. 22, making it the longest shut down in American history.

More than 800,000  federal workers have either dipped into their savings account to get by or go without. However, for TSA agents who are still showing up to work, they're reportedly making the best out of a crappy situation.

Several Twitter users have taken to the platform after noticing TSA employees playing Travis Scott's "Sico Mode" and Kanye West's "Life Yourself" and a few other hip-hop classics.

JFK airport carousel blasting “No Sleep Til Brooklyn” at 10:30 PM is kinda alright with me.

— RL Barnes, Ph.D. (@DigitalHistory_) January 7, 2019

TSA has officially stopped giving a fuck. SICKO MODE (dirty version) is playing on the speakers at JFK lmfaooo

— lsdipalma (@LSDiPalma) January 9, 2019

JFK Airport blasting Ludacris at 5:45 am is a vibe

— Caroline Kenny (@carolinerkenny) December 28, 2018

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York spoke with Business Insider and said some TSA employees have control over the music at certain terminals inside JFK airport.

While airport travelers are experiencing longer wait times due to a shortage of TSA employees, it doesn't seem to be stopping travelers from traveling, despite the lack of security.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the shutdown came due to an impasse between Trump's White House and a newly elected majority Democratic Congress. During Trump's campaign, he insisted Mexico would fund the building of a wall along the U.S-Mexico border. Now, Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in taxpayer dollars to construct the wall.

The Democrats are not backing down and Trump has threatened the shutdown can take "months or even years."

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

14h ago

Travis Scott Explains Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Decision

Opinion

8h ago

Ed Buck And The Black Queer Lives That Don't Matter: Op-Ed

Movies & TV

9h ago

Is B2K Making A 'You Got Served' Sequel?