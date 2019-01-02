Trump Shouts Out Kanye West During Cabinet Meeting Because This Is America

Oh boy.

The Trump Administration held their first cabinet meeting of the new year (Jan. 2), and Donald Trump made sure to shout out fellow Gemini and purveyor of “dragon energy” Kanye West during the meeting.

According to ABC News, the meeting was held in front of several reporters and lasted nearly two hours. During the lengthy filibuster of sorts, 45 called the Yandhi MC a “smart, good guy.”

The two have not been shy about their admiration for one another. On New Years Day, West doubled down on his support for Trump on Twitter, stating that he would be wearing his MAGA hat for future performances.

“One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black,” he wrote, adding in another tweet, “Trump all day.”

During the Wednesday cabinet meeting, Trump also continued to discuss how America needs a wall along the Southern border of the country because “walls work.” Currently, we are in day 11 of the partial government shutdown, and Trump stated during the cabinet meeting that it will be shut down for “as long as it takes.”

Welcome to 2019, everyone.



READ MORE: Kanye West Goes On Twitter Rant, Explains The 'MAGA' Hat Is Back