TSA Workers Are Playing Travis Scott And Kanye West Inside Airport Terminals

If you were looking for one silver lining during the government shutdown, this might be it.

The partial United States government shutdown has left thousands of employees in limbo since Dec. 22, making it the longest shut down in American history.

More than 800,000 federal workers have either dipped into their savings account to get by or go without. However, for TSA agents who are still showing up to work, they're reportedly making the best out of a crappy situation.

Several Twitter users have taken to the platform after noticing TSA employees playing Travis Scott's "Sico Mode" and Kanye West's "Life Yourself" and a few other hip-hop classics.

JFK airport carousel blasting “No Sleep Til Brooklyn” at 10:30 PM is kinda alright with me. — RL Barnes, Ph.D. (@DigitalHistory_) January 7, 2019

TSA has officially stopped giving a fuck. SICKO MODE (dirty version) is playing on the speakers at JFK lmfaooo — lsdipalma (@LSDiPalma) January 9, 2019

JFK Airport blasting Ludacris at 5:45 am is a vibe — Caroline Kenny (@carolinerkenny) December 28, 2018

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York spoke with Business Insider and said some TSA employees have control over the music at certain terminals inside JFK airport.

While airport travelers are experiencing longer wait times due to a shortage of TSA employees, it doesn't seem to be stopping travelers from traveling, despite the lack of security.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the shutdown came due to an impasse between Trump's White House and a newly elected majority Democratic Congress. During Trump's campaign, he insisted Mexico would fund the building of a wall along the U.S-Mexico border. Now, Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in taxpayer dollars to construct the wall.

The Democrats are not backing down and Trump has threatened the shutdown can take "months or even years."