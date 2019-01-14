tsa-employee-walking-through-airport
Mark Wilson

TSA Workers Are Playing Travis Scott And Kanye West Inside Airport Terminals

January 14, 2019 - 2:47 pm by VIBE

If you were looking for one silver lining during the government shutdown, this might be it.

The partial United States government shutdown has left thousands of employees in limbo since Dec. 22, making it the longest shut down in American history.

More than 800,000  federal workers have either dipped into their savings account to get by or go without. However, for TSA agents who are still showing up to work, they're reportedly making the best out of a crappy situation.

Several Twitter users have taken to the platform after noticing TSA employees playing Travis Scott's "Sico Mode" and Kanye West's "Life Yourself" and a few other hip-hop classics.

A spokesman for the Port Authority of New York spoke with Business Insider and said some TSA employees have control over the music at certain terminals inside JFK airport.

While airport travelers are experiencing longer wait times due to a shortage of TSA employees, it doesn't seem to be stopping travelers from traveling, despite the lack of security.

For those who haven't been paying attention, the shutdown came due to an impasse between Trump's White House and a newly elected majority Democratic Congress. During Trump's campaign, he insisted Mexico would fund the building of a wall along the U.S-Mexico border. Now, Trump is demanding $5.7 billion in taxpayer dollars to construct the wall.

The Democrats are not backing down and Trump has threatened the shutdown can take "months or even years."

In This Story:

Popular

Rappers Respond To Soulja Boy’s Gripe With Tyga

From the Web

More on Vibe

chance-the-rapper-celine-dion-r-kelly-1547504646
Getty Images

Chance The Rapper, Celine Dion Pull R. Kelly Collaborations Off Streaming

Another day, and more music stars have disavowed the alleged actions of R. Kelly. According to TMZ, Celine Dion has removed her song with Kelly, “I’m Your Angel,” from streaming services. Chance The Rapper, whose comments against Kelly were featured in Surviving R. Kelly, also reportedly removed their Coloring Book collaboration, "Somewhere In Paradise."

Dion's song was recorded in 1998, and appeared on the Grammy-winner’s holiday album, These are Special Times. Kelly also wrote the song, however, it did not appear on any of his own albums. “I’m Your Angel” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and stayed there for several weeks. It was also certified Platinum in the U.S., and was nominated for “Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals” at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards.

The removal of these songs comes just a week after pop star Lady Gaga apologized for working with the controversial musician on her album ARTPOP, and removed their collaboration “Do What U Want” from iTunes and streaming services.

Kelly’s alleged behavior towards women and teenage girls has been in the public consciousness for years, however, his conduct was chronicled in a documentary shown on Lifetime titled Surviving R. Kelly, which brought it to the forefront to audiences old and new.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Apologizes For 2013 R. Kelly Collaboration, Plans To Pull Song From Streaming Services

Continue Reading
St Jerome's Laneway Festival - Auckland
Getty Images | Fiona Goodall

Earl Sweatshirt Is Reportedly Not Signed To Columbia Anymore

Earl Sweatshirt is now a free man from any ties or constraints a record label places on its artists. In a recent interview with Pitchfork, the Los Angeles rapper, born Thebe Neruda Kgositsile, revealed that he is no longer under Columbia Records, and that he’s keen on the creative risks he’ll be taking moving forward.

"I'm excited to be free because then I can do riskier sh*t," he said. Writer Sheldon Pearce writes that Earl’s latest album, Some Rap Songs, is his final project on the label.

In addition to revealing things about the business side of his music, the 24-0year-old artist also opened about all the feelings he’s dealt with after the passing of his father in South Africa.

“My dad dying was the most traumatic moment of my life, but grief doesn’t just work as sadness—funny sh*t happens in there. I’m depressed every day and I be having fun," he said. "I feel like the music feels like how the brain is wired to work: The most traumatic sh*t can happen and you could think how you need Lysol.”

Ultimately his main hope is that his artistry travels through vessels filled with poignant and meaningful music that transcends who he simply is. It seems like he wants the message to speak louder than himself.

“I’m trying to communicate myself using sacred theme music for my soul and for people’s souls,” he said.“I’m trying to submit this as my contribution to the tapestry. I spent time making sure that it stands out but still fits into something that’s bigger than me.”

What type of risks would you like to see Earl Sweatshirt take on now?

Continue Reading
Lil Wayne, Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy &amp; Drake In Concert
Kristian Dowling

Soulja Boy Responds To Crack And Cocaine Abuse Allegations

Soulja Boy is hitting back after some fans accused the rapper of abusing crack or cocaine. The Internet quickly put two images of the rapper beside one another, comparing how he looked nearly 10 years ago up until today. Despite the obvious differences however, Soulja Boy insists it isn't because of drug abuse.

The fan-made photo collage shows a vintage headshot of Soulja next to a selfie that was most likely taken in the last few months. In the newer image, Soulja appears to be exhausted and much older. Some interpreted that as a sign of drug use. "I said Soulja Boy looking mad cracky now and n***as was mad talmbout, 'He's just aging.' NAH. DIS IS CRACK," one user said.

"First of all, I want to say, for everybody that's saying, 'Soulja Boy look like he's on drugs. Soulja Boy look bad. Soulja Boy look like he's on crack, on powder.' B***h, don't play with me like that!" Soulja responded. "I ain't never did crack in my life, b***h. I'm worth muthafucking $30 million, n***a. I never did cocaine in my life."

I said Soulja Boy looking mad cracky now and niggas was mad talmbout, "He's just aging". NAH. DIS IS CRACK pic.twitter.com/mNsS4iweY4

— diddy gay (@No2PacSlander) January 9, 2019

According to the rapper, the difference in appearance is due to a recent car accident he was in that took place in California due to the mudslides. "I was just in a bad car accident two days ago, b***h, I almost lost my life," he explained. "I hit my f**king face on the f**king dashboard on the car, b***h, and my shit swollen and my teeth, I need surgery and shit, n***a."

He added: "Don't be making fun of my f**king appearance and my f**king looks, n***a. I'm worth 30 million, google that shit. Y'all got me f**ked up."

Well, there you have it: Soulja Boy is not on drugs. Check out his angry video message below.

Soulja Boy addresses everyone saying he looks like he’s on crack: pic.twitter.com/OltrlRefL8

— Kenny ♨️ (@phillycustoms) January 11, 2019

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Music News

14h ago

Travis Scott Explains Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance Decision

Opinion

8h ago

Ed Buck And The Black Queer Lives That Don't Matter: Op-Ed

Movies & TV

9h ago

Is B2K Making A 'You Got Served' Sequel?