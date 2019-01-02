The iconic Webster Hall will re-open its doors this spring, according to the venue's social media.

Welcome back!

After appearing to officially close their doors in summer 2017, sources connected to the iconic music venue Webster Hall announced that it will reopen later this year.

According to a newsletter sent from the venue earlier today (Jan. 2), the New York City concert hall will return in the spring. On New Year’s Eve, a video uploaded to the venue’s social media accounts stated plainly, “See ya in 2019!”

“While updates are still underway, we are pleased to say that Webster Hall will return in Spring 2019,” the newsletter read. Additional details regarding Webster Hall’s grand re-opening were not provided.

In 2017, a Facebook post written by Gerard McNamee, the concert hall’s director of operations, stated that the end of the operation “as we know it” would be Aug. 5 of that year. The last concert at the venue before closure was on Aug. 10, 2017, where rapper Action Bronson performed.

"[Webster Hall] will be closed for an undisclosed period of time for demo, reno and transition to corporate ownership under Barclays/AEG/Bowery Presents," he wrote. “Please come celebrate our rich 25 year history of being the biggest, baddest and longest running nightclub in the history of New York City.”

We can’t wait to see what Webster Hall has in store.



