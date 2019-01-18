Wendy Williams Postpones Show Return Due To “Complications” From Graves’ Disease
“There will be significant time spent in the hospital.”
Wendy Williams is promising to get back to The Wendy Williams Show by the end of January, after delaying her return two previous times.
Williams announced another extended hiatus from her talk show as she continues recovering from a shoulder injury and recent “complications” brought on by Graves' disease, according to a statement posted to the show’s Instagram account Friday (Jan. 18).
“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” reads the statement. “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital. Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.
“Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family's privacy during this time.”
The statement included a message of support from Debmar-Mercury, the company that syndicates The Wendy Williams Show. “We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”
Williams will return with new episodes the week of Jan. 28.
