XXXTentacion's Girlfriend Gives Birth To Child Months After His Murder

Seven months after XXXTentacion was shot and killed in a murder gone awry, his girlfriend has given birth to their son.

According to TMZ, the little boy is named Gekyume Onfroy, affectionately known as Yume. The name was created by the late rapper to mean "a different state." Mother and child are reportedly doing well.

Little Gekyume was born three days after what would've been XXXTentacion's 21st birthday.

On June 18, 2018, XXXtentacion was shot and killed while leaving a motorcycle shop in Florida's Broward County. Graphic footage of the fatal encounter shows the 20-year-old sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle unconscious. About an hour later, he was pronounced dead.

The adult male victim has been confirmed as 20 year old Jahseh Onfroy aka rapper #XXXTentacion. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) June 18, 2018

In the wake of his death, four men were arrested. Michael Boatwright was taken in on July 5 initially for marijuana and cocaine possession. He was later charged with first-degree murder.

Robert Allen, 22, was arrested on July 26 in Georgia. Allen was a person of interest because he was seen on surveillance camera at the crime scene. Dedrick Williams was arrested two days after XXXTentacion's murder and the final suspect Trayvon Newsome, was arrested in August. He was booked in Broward County jail and believed to be the one who shot XXXTentacion.