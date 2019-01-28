Yara Shahidi arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Hair Stylist Guide: How To Get Yara Shahidi's Curly SAG Awards Red Carpet 'Do

Celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson and Suave Professionals share how to achieve the actress' curly tresses.

Yara Shahidi's SAG Awards look was reminiscent of Pretty In Pink, with the grownish star sporting Fendi's the blush-toned "multivariate gown" and a curly afro blessed by celebrity hairstylist Nai’vasha Johnson and Suave Professionals.

“The inspiration for Yara’s SAG look is ‘Romantic Whimsy.’ I wanted to play closely with the whimsical blush-toned jumpsuit, so I opted for big, luscious romantic curls," Johnson told VIBE Vixen.

The curly gang can attest to the difficulties of finding the right product to get the spirals looking lively and frizz-free, so Johnson has detailed the five-step process to how she achieved Yara's 'do with Suave Professionals natural hair collection (which can be found at your local Dollar General and Family Dollar and soon on Suave.com.

Check out the instructions below from Nai’vasha Johnson down below.

1. Start the process by shampooing hair with Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Sulfate-Free Cleansing Shampoo to create a generous creamy lather while gently cleansing to remove build up.

2. Towel dry the hair thoroughly and sectioned into quadrants. Apply the buttery Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Moisturizing Curl Conditioner throughout hair for maximum slip while styling.

3. Saturate your hair with Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Cream Detangler Spray to easily detangle.

4. Create small sections of curls and massaged in the Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Curl Defining Cream to define natural curl pattern while adding moisture, shine and leaving hair soft to the touch.

5. Lastly, diffuse the curls on low heat and brush out to the desired style.

Voila!