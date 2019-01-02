Yung Joc Poses “Hair And Fleek” Question To Fans After Usher Debuts New Hairstyle

Usher debuted his new look on New Year's Eve.

It looks like Usher stepped into 2019 with a new style. The R&B legend took to Instagram Live on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), and displayed his straightened coif to his legion of fans.

While almost everyone expressed their opinion or created viral memes on the “U Remind Me” singer’s change-up, Yung Joc decided to join the masses and posed a question to see who has the best permed hairstyle. The caption on a side-by-side image of the two reads: “Joc vs. Usher: Who Is The Real King Of Hair & Fleek??”

While Joc said his 2016 hairstyle was inspired by a new acting role, the Atlanta native was also inspired to open a hair salon to capitalize off his newfound fame. Founded in tandem with his hairstylist Sharonda, Eshelon was established in under two years and was featured on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

Usher has yet to post other pictures of his look but it's always positive to start the year off by switching it up.

