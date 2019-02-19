artworks-000471117084-slv63e-t500x500-1549655432 artworks-000471117084-slv63e-t500x500-1549655432
Suave House

19-Year Old Corey Morris Leads Suave House's Comeback With Debut Single "Crown Me"

February 8, 2019 - 4:08 pm by Mark Braboy

The legendary independant record label is kicking down doors once again with some new heat.

The legendary Suave House Records, founded by Tony Draper, has been a significant staple in Hip Hop (and contributed heavily to the rise of southern rap) since the early 90s, breaking in rap legends like 8Ball & MJG, Tela, and yes, Rick Ross. Now, coming off a bit of a hiatus, the groundbreaking independent label is back, and leading the charge is their young bull, Corey Morris with his debut single, “Crown Me”, with DJ Scratch and Natalie Lungley.

The 19-year old wrecks the soulful, commanding production by T-Mixx paired with super sharp scratches from DJ Scratch (formerly of EMPD) like a bull in a china shop with his insane wordplay, rapid fire flow, and intense delivery. Suave House’s flagship artist takes no prisoners as he spits bars about the state of hip-hop and extending his lyrical thoughts on the hardships Black America as well.

You may recognize the horns on this track...if you do, holla at us.  Check it out below or on all major streaming platforms like iTunes now.

J. Cole's "Middle Child" Deemed Highest Charting Song Of His Career

J. Cole's "Middle Child" has jumped from the No. 26 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart to the No. 4 spot, becoming the rapper's highest charting song to date, Billboard reports.

The record, released on Jan. 26, claimed the spot of Cole's track "ATM," now his second highest charting song, which peaked at No. 6 on the esteemed board. "Middle Child," produced by T-Minus, was welcomed in anticipation after the recent Dreamville sessions the "KOD" rapper and his label's artists recently did for the upcoming Revenge Of The Dreamers III.

Cole's latest single is what many of his fans are hoping will be a consistent output of music. In "Middle Child" Cole himself emphasizes this sentiment.

"This year gon' be different, I set my intentions. I promise to slap all that hate out your voice." It's clear that the Dreamville Records founder wants to set a tone for 2019 and after his verse on 21 Savage's "A Lot" record, he may just do that.

"Middle Child" received a lot of attention not only because the song is Cole's first single— without features — since he released his album KOD in spring 2018, but because of a few select lines where he clears up any rumors and clarifies his stance on rap beefs.

This watch came from Drizzy, he gave me a gift

Back when the rap game was prayin' I'd diss

They act like two legends cannot coexist

But I'd never beef with a n***a for nothin'

If I smoke a rapper it's gon' be legit

Cole is set to headline the 2019 NBA All-Star game halftime performance in his home state of North Carolina on Feb. 17.

Premiere: Diggy Bars Up And Puts It Down In 'Anchors' Music Video

Diggy had a big 2018, with the release of his sophomore album Lighten Up, a role on the Black-ish spinoff show Grown-ish, and an enlightening trip to Ghana for the Full Circle Festival with other members of black Hollywood elite. But he's looking to continue his run into the new year, and the Dionte-directed video for "Anchors" sees him unloading nearly four minutes straight of bars over an emotive evening ride through Los Angeles.

"The song is a true, unfiltered stream consciousness. There are no hooks, pauses or breaks," Diggy told VIBE about the offering from Lighten Up. "There are a few boastful moments where I’m speaking to who I am and what I’m capable of—and there other moments where I speak on how I feel, or the perceptions of others. It’s a great taste of what my album is as a whole. Unveiling the different layers of myself and moments I’ve had these past few years."

The music video for "Anchors" comes after the January release of the song "Lingo" with Jevon and Kida Kudz, and promises of an upcoming tour and another new project to be released this year.

Luis Fonsi, Big Boi, Gunna, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

Black History Month is already off to a great start. From  Luis Fonsi to G Herbo, Big Boi, and Gunna, here are the Friday music releases you need to hear below.

G Herbo & Southside – Still Swervin’

G Herbo and Southside have teamed up for a new joint album, entitled Still Swervin'. The project features guest appearances from Gunna, Juice Wrld, Pretty Savage, and Lil 40.

The album appears to be a follow-up to Swervo, which was a full-length record from Herbo and Swizzle last year. "This just to heat the streets up all a lil bit b4 I get back in t#GHerbo mode... All gangsta sh*t," Herbo tweeted ahead of the release. Stream Still Swervin' below.

Jazzy Amra – Amra

Jazzy Amra is coming up as a mentee of Wyclef Jean, and her impressive debut album Amra - executive produced by Jean - tells her story while proving The Fugees co-founder's ear for talent. The Bronx musician's six-track project features uptempo heaters about ain't shit exes ("Waste of Time") and ballads that search for strength from pain ("Jazmine's Diary"). "My inspiration while writing and recording my album was my every day life," she told Billboard. "Through the music, I wanted people to get to know me and see the truth about what I have gone through. Good and bad." The album also features guest appearances by Wyclef Jean and Jazzy's fellow Heads Music signee OG Riley.

Luis Fonsi – Vida

Luis Fonsi is back with his ninth studio album, Vida. It's his first studio LP in five years and follows the great success of "Despacito." The original version  of the song with Daddy Yankee has 5.9 million views on YouTube to date, and it's remix featuring Justin Bieber remains one of the top three songs on Billboard's Hot Latin Songs list. Both versions of "Despacito" are featured on the album, along with the pre-released tracks, “Echame la culpa” withDemi Lovato, “Calypso” with Stefflon Don, “Imposible” with Ozuna y “Sola.”

Of the album, Fonsi told The Associated Press: “These songs come from very honest, real places. Many have to do with me, many don’t. But I felt that my life is there, in each song,” said Fonsi, remembering himself running between the studio to his house to other professional commitments while his wife was pregnant, Rocco was born and starting to grow. “That life, that excitement, that love that you feel as a father for a child, the most pure and intense form of love — it’s impossible not to reflect that in my music, in the way I communicate. Vida is all that. It’s my life.”

Stream Vida below.

Payroll Giovanni – January 30th

After dropping three projects last year, Detroit's Payroll Giovanni is starting the new year with another album, January 30th. We're only a few tracks in, but this looks to be more of the street savvy shit-talking that Payroll and Doughboy Cashout fans have grown to love from them.

 

Big Boi – "Doin' It" ft. Sleepy Brown; "Return of the Dope Boi" ft. Killer Mike

Big Boi has shared two new tracks to kick off Feb. 2019. The first is titled "Doin' It" featuring Sleepy Brown. It's a mid-tempo song with a vintage style. The second is "Return of the Dope Boi" featuring Killer Mike. The track is another mid-tempo hit but comes with a more aggressive approach.

Listen to both songs below.

Gunna – "One Call"

While Gunna's upcoming project Drip Or Drown 2 has yet to receive an official release date, the rapper is keeping anticipation with his latest single "One Call."

The rapper announced the single on Instagram with cover art featuring an iPhone wrapped in a diamond-encrusted bracelet. "Bitch, I'm the man / Did it with no advance / Gave my nigga a chance / Tryna see what he gon' do," Gunna raps.Listen to "One Call" below.

