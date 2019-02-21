21 Savage 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals 21 Savage 2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
21 Savage Arrested By ICE In Atlanta, May Be Facing Deportation

February 3, 2019 - 6:39 pm by Latifah Muhammad

The 26-year-old rapper is reportedly a U.K. national and has been in the country on an expired visa.

Super Bowl Sunday is getting off to a frustrating start for 21 Savage. The "A Lot" rapper is in fear of getting deported for remaining in the U.S. on an expired visa, TMZ reports.

The 26-year-old recording artist was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta, Sunday (Feb. 3) during a “targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners,” ICE spokesman Bryan Cox confirmed. He is currently being detained due to his immigration status, and a 2014 felony gun charge.

21 Savage, whose birth name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is a British national. He reportedly came to the U.S. on a non immigrant visa in 2005 at age 12. The visa expired a year later.

21 Savage's lawyer, Dina LaPolt said in a statement that they are working “diligently” to get him out of detention, and to clear up the immigration “misunderstanding.”

LaPolt added, “While we work with authorities to clear up any misunderstanding. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in the country -- especially in Atlanta, Georgia and is actively working in the community leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

