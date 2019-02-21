21 Savage's Mother Sends Thank You Message To Son's Support System
"So Very Thankful."
21 Savage's mother Heather Camilla Joseph thanked supporters of her son upon his release from ICE custody on bond. On Instagram, Joseph released a large caption thanking the I Am > I Was MC's fans, legal team, and high-profile musicians and politician who have sent their well-wishes.
"So Very Thankful," she began. "To all the wonderful Fans of 21Savage, and forever grateful for the amazing vigorous hard work of Attorney’s Charles “Chuck” Kuck, Dina LaPolt, Alex Spiro, Tia Smith, Sally Velazquez, Danielle Price, Abbie Taylor & To all the other amazing Attorney’s..."
Of the MC's named in the caption, JAY-Z, Cardi B, Offset and J. Cole were thanked by Ms. Joseph for their kind words about her son. She also thanked Congresswomen Zoe Lofgren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Congressman Henry C. "Hank" Johnson. She concluded her caption by thanking 21's publicity team, who "make it possible to have national awareness of his situation and helped to gather tremendous support from wonderful people."
In 21 Savage's first televised interview regarding his arrest on Feb. 3, he claims he was "targeted" by the immigration agency.
View this post on Instagram
So Very Thankful...to all the wonderful Fans of 21Savage, and forever grateful for the amazing vigorous hard work of Attorney’s Charles “Chuck” Kuck, Dina LaPolt, Alex Spiro, Tia Smith, Sally Velazquez, Danielle Price, Abbie Taylor & To all the other amazing Attorney’s..to Congressman Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasia-Cortez & each and every politician or public figure that stepped up and presented letters and made statements in defense of my son. To Jay Z, Cardi B, Offset, J Cole, Metro Boomin, Kei, Justin and all the many many other amazing people who either spoke out and/or offered comforting words of support...To the amazing Publicity team who together worked tirelessly to keep the facts out there, to make it possible to have national awareness of his situation and helped to gather tremendous support from wonderful people from all walks of life.. We are truly thankful and forever humbled...THANK YOU ...THANK YOU....THANK 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾