21 Savage Says ICE "Definitely Targeted" Him In First TV Interview

21 Savage speaks out about his recent arrest by ICE on ABC News.

21 Savage sat down with ABC News for his first TV interview since his arrest by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency earlier this month. During the interview, he claimed that he was "targeted" by the immigration agency.

According to 21, his arrest was somewhat of a blur. He claimed that he was driving one minute and then arrested the next. "I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone," he told ABC News' Linsey Davis.

When asked if he was told that he was under arrest, the rapper said: "No. They didn't — they didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage.'" "It was definitely targeted. There was helicopters," he added.

In the full interview, Savage also commented on the wave of support he has received from the hip-hop community, including Jay-Z, T.I., Migos, and more.

As previously reported, 21 Savage – born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – was detained by ICE in Atlanta on Feb. 3. ICE claimed the rapper, who was born in the United Kingdom, overstayed his visa after entering the country with his family in 2006. The agency also claimed that he was arrested in connection to an aggravated felony charge, but they later dropped that charge from his case. Savage was released on Feb. 12, and is awaiting an immigration court hearing.

21 Savage's full interview with ABC News will air on Friday (Feb. 15) at 7 a.m. EST. Check out a clip from the episode in the video above.