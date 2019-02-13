50 Cent Calls Out Floyd Mayweather For Gucci Support
"Champ you need a publicist."
Earlier this month, Gucci came under scrutiny for promoting a sweater that mimicked blackface. Since the downfall in terms of consumers like T.I. and Soulja Boy withholding their funds from the brand, others weren't bothered by the gesture.
Pro boxer Floyd Mayweather caught ire for alluding to the notion that he's not on board with the boycott and proceeded to express his thoughts with TMZ as he exited a Gucci store with several bags. "We all know racism still exists but that's not going to stop my drive," he said. "I've got friends from all walks of life and to me of course black lives matter first, but my thing is this, I'm going to continue to go out there, live life, and be happy."
The statement garnered attention from the masses, including 50 Cent, a former acquaintance of Mayweather's that's remained a critical voice on the latter's actions. "Champ you need a publicist, man you saying all the wrong sh*t fool," Fifty wrote on Instagram.
Since then, Gucci has pulled the attire from its site and stores and issued an apology, calling for a more diverse employment pool going forward.