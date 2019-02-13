aj-calloway-accused-of-rape
Jemal Countess

Another Woman Comes Forward Accusing A.J. Calloway Of Rape

February 13, 2019 - 11:40 am by Shenequa Golding

The veteran 'Extra' host has now been accused of sexual assault and misconduct allegations by six women.

Another woman has come forward accusing Extra host A.J. Calloway of rape. Jeannie Delgado said she met Calloway on a flight from Newark to Los Angeles in 2008. They stayed in contact and in December of that year, Calloway invited her to his New Jersey home for a Christmas party.

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Delgado revealed the roads were icy and she was nervous about the journey home, as her vehicle was equipped with front-wheel drive. She explained this to Calloway who offered her his guest room for the night.

"I thought it was not a big deal," she said.

"I'm thinking this is the guest room. It turned out to be his bedroom. He closed the door behind him. He basically closed the door, locked it and tried to kiss me. I was like, 'No, no, no.' Then he went for my pants. He flipped me over, grabbed my hands, held them behind my back. Holding both her hands in one of his, she says, he used his free hand to pull off her pants. "I'm 5-foot-2, 110 pounds," she says.

"He's 6-foot-4, and I don't know how much he weighs. He proceeded to rape me. When I tried to get up, he pulled me back down and bear-hugged me. That was for hours. I lay there crying the whole time. When the sun came up, he raped me again."

The next day, Delgado said she drove herself home and told the man she was dating at the time who she says blamed her for the alleged attack, so she "didn't tell anyone else."

Calloway, via his legal counsel, has denied all allegations.

Delgado revealed she kept quiet about the incident until a surge of sexual assault allegations came forward during the # MeToo movement. She randomly searched 'A.J. Calloway' and read the THR story written in June about his 2006 alleged sexual assault of author  Sil Lai Abrams.

"I had a full-on panic attack," Delgado recounted. She then went to authorities in West Orange, New Jersey and filed a complained of aggravated sexual assault.

Warner Bros Television, which produces Extra announced Feb. 9 Calloway has been suspended. "Upon becoming aware of allegations" against Calloway, it had begun an internal review that found "nothing to suggest that Mr. Calloway has ever engaged in workplace misconduct." But then added, "In light of additional allegations brought to our attention, we are expanding our ongoing inquiries."

In total half a dozen women have come forward accusing the former 106 & Park host of sexual assault. A woman, who asked that her real name not be used, said she met Calloway when she was just shy of 19 and he attacked her in a hotel room.

"He grabbed me, very forceful. I tried pushing him away. I fought him. He was too strong. … He took the phone out of the wall. He tossed my phone and purse across the room. It was just never-ending. He'd be in me, and I was able to get him out of me, off of me, but he was too strong. … He kept yelling, 'You don't want me!' At a certain point, I gave up. That's the part that haunts me the most. I was just crying."

