Ariana Grande Treats Fans To 'Thank U, Next'
What are your first-listen thoughts?
After an elaborate build up, Ariana Grande's fifth studio album, thank u, next is here. The 12-track project dropped on Friday (Feb. 8), including the hit, pre-released tracks, "thank u, next" and "7 rings."
Unlike her previous bodies of work, this album is featureless. The hip-hop-influenced project also appears to address her past relationship with the late Mac Miller and her split from ex-fiance Pete Davidson.
Ahead of the album's release, Grande faced criticism for her track "7 rings." Princess Nokia suggested that she copied her flow on her song "Mine," while other fans pointed out the similarities between Ari's chorus and Soulja Boy's cadence on "Pretty Boy Swag." Critics also slammed the music video, saying it resembled 2 Chainz's pink trap house display in Atlanta. Grande silenced that chatter however, by featuring 2 Chainz on the "7 rings (remix).
In addition to the new album, Ariana is expected to hit the road on her Sweetener Tour, which is in support of her fourth album of the same name, in Mar. 2018. Stream Ariana Grande's new project thank u, next below.