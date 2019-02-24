Ruth E. Carter, winner of Best Costume Design for 'Black Panther,' poses in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

'Black Panther' Costume Designer Ruth Carter Wins At Oscars 2019

Ruth Carter took home a well-deserved Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work in Black Panther and is the first black woman to do so.

One of the most moving parts of the blockbuster film Black Panther was the attire, and Ruth Carter took home a well-deserved Oscar for Best Costume Design on Sunday night (Feb. 24). Carter became the first black woman to ever win the award.

Carter designed a set of African-inspired costumes that characters wore during ceremonial scenes, such as the Wakanda waterfall scene with T'Challa fighting for the Black Panther mantle, and the clothing characters wore in combat.

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we made him an African king," Carter exalted. "It's been my life's honor to create costumes. Thank you for the Academy. Thank you for honoring African royalty, and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen."

While Sunday's win is her first Oscar, this isn't her first time being nominated. She also earned multiple nominations for Malcolm X (and thanked director Spike Lee) and Amistad.

Watch Ruth Carter's acceptance speech below.