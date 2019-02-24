Ruth Carter Wins Best Costume Design At Oscars 2019
Ruth E. Carter, winner of Best Costume Design for 'Black Panther,' poses in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

'Black Panther' Costume Designer Ruth Carter Wins At Oscars 2019

February 24, 2019 - 8:55 pm by VIBE

Ruth Carter took home a well-deserved Oscar for Best Costume Design for her work in Black Panther and is the first black woman to do so.

One of the most moving parts of the blockbuster film Black Panther was the attire, and Ruth Carter took home a well-deserved Oscar for Best Costume Design on Sunday night (Feb. 24). Carter became the first black woman to ever win the award.

Carter designed a set of African-inspired costumes that characters wore during ceremonial scenes, such as the Wakanda waterfall scene with T'Challa fighting for the Black Panther mantle, and the clothing characters wore in combat.

“Marvel may have created the first black superhero, but through costume design, we made him an African king," Carter exalted. "It's been my life's honor to create costumes. Thank you for the Academy. Thank you for honoring African royalty, and the empowered way women can look and lead on screen."

While Sunday's win is her first Oscar, this isn't her first time being nominated. She also earned multiple nominations for Malcolm X (and thanked director Spike Lee) and Amistad.

Watch Ruth Carter's acceptance speech below.

Production Designer Hannah Beachler Brings Home Oscar For 'Black Panther'

Last night's Academy Awards (Feb. 24) had quite the mix of highs and lows, but for sure a highlight was seeing Black Panther getting some of the laurels and recognition many argue it deserves.

Hannah Beachler, the Marvel film's production designer, walked home not only with an award, but with a historic moment on her resume. Beachler snagged the Oscar for Best Production design, and is the first black woman to win this category.

Beachler was one of three members of the Black Panther crew to bring back W's for the home team. Ruth Carter also made history as the first black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Costume Design (and the first Oscar win ever for the Marvel franchise), while Ludwig Goransson earned his first one for Best Original Score (earlier, he also took home a Grammy for the score).

Y’all! So humbled and blessed!!! Thank you all for continuing to lift up this film, and to lift me up!!! Congrats @iamRuthECarter and #LudwigGoransson #chinchilla1970 #blackpanther #Oscars!!! pic.twitter.com/Y9l4InGM43

— Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) February 25, 2019

Congrats to all of the evening's Oscar winners, and watch Beachler's teary-eyed acceptance speech up top.

Jennifer Hudson Performs At 91st Annual Academy Awards
Jennifer Hudson performs onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson Performs "I'll Fight" At 2019 Oscars

Jennifer Hudson hit the stage at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 24) to perform the feminist anthem "I'll Fight" from the highly-acclaimed documentary RBG.

During her performance, J. Hud rocked a black and white suit with a long  coat tail. As she sang along to the powerful track, she stood before the backdrop of the Supreme Court house.

"I'll Fight," which was written by 10-time Oscar nominee Diane Warren, was nominated at the 2019 awards ceremony for Best Original Song. Unfortunately, Warren did not nab the win. Instead, the Oscar went to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for their original track, "Shallow," which was featured in their adaptation of A Star Is Born. The duo also delivered a live rendition of their song during the televised ceremony.

RBG is biographical documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The film, directed by Betsy West and Julie Cohen, chronicles Ginsburg's youth, marriage, and monumental career within the justice and legal system.

Watch Hudson's performance below.

#Oscars Moment: @IAMJHUD performs "I'll Fight" from RGB. pic.twitter.com/ZEcQ9gk3s4

— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 25, 2019

91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Jeff Kravitz

Spike Lee Storms Out When 'Green Book' Wins Best Picture At 2019 Oscars

Spike Lee may have nabbed his first Oscar at the 2019 Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday (Feb. 24), but the Brooklyn filmmaker wasn't all smiles on the big night. In fact, Spike appeared to be visibly upset and walk out of the awards show after Pete Farrelly's Green Book won the Oscar for Best Picture.

According to footage taken from the event, Spike appeared to stand up and look for the exit when Green Book was announced as the category winner. The chosen movie, which tells the story of world-class pianist Dr. Don Shirley's journey through the South in 1962, was up against Spike's film, BlacKkKlansman.

Following the ceremony, Spike went backstage where he commented on that moment. "I’m snakebit. I mean every time somebody's driving somebody, I lose. But they changed the seating arrangement," he joked before taking a sip of his champagne. Lee was referring to the fact that Driving Miss Daisy won several awards, including Best Picture over his movie Do the Right Thing in 1990. When asked specifically about his feelings on Green Book winning, Spike said: "Next question!"

He left the podium on a more serious note however. "Whether we won Best Picture or not, this film will stand the test of time being on the right side of history," he concluded.

As previously noted, Lee's didn't walk away empty-handed. BlackKklansman took home one out six nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay.

