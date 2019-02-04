Blueface Arrested For Gun Possession In L.A.

The 22-year-old rapper was booked for felony possession of a firearm.

Rising star Blueface may be one of the hottest new faces out in the game right now, but he's already running into legal troubles. The rapper was reportedly arrested for gun possession in Los Angeles on Friday (Feb. 1), the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office confirms.

According to the arrest report obtained by XXL, Blueface was arrested at his L.A. home and booked for felony possession of a firearm. TMZ obtained a video of his arrest. The clip shows the West L.A. artist being removed from his residence in handcuffs.

Sources close to TMZ claim the cops were called to the scene after they heard a group of people wearing a lot of jewelry were in a neighborhood that had recently been the target of several robberies. When police arrived, the "Thotiana" rapper and his crew attempted to discard their guns and flee the scene. Police quickly caught up and arrested them.

This isn't Blueface's first run in with the law. The rapper, who recently signed to Birdman's Cash Money West label, was arrested in November 2018 for his involvement in a shootout near an L.A. gas station.

Blueface is due back in court for his felony possession charge on Feb. 27.