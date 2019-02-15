boosie-suggests-tekashi-6ix9ine-murdered-snitching-1550252217
Boosie Suggests 6ix9ine Will Be Murdered For Snitching When Released

February 15, 2019 - 12:37 pm by Jessica McKinney

"Idk about New York, but Louisiana, u will be murdered..."

Boosie is not a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine at the moment. The Baton Rouge artist hopped on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 14), to shared his thoughts on Tekashi's current racketeering case. According to Boosie, 6ix9ine has put himself and his family in danger for snitching.

The new Instagram post discussed how Boosie used to be a fan of the "Fefe" rapper and how that quickly changed. "WHEN YOU FIRST WENT TO JAIL I WAS LIKE FREE DUDE CAUSE I DONT LIKE TO SEE NO ONE N DAT CAGE LIKE DAT‍♂️BUT ONE THING I DONT CONDONE OR SUPPORT IS RATS," Boosie wrote of Tekashi's initial incarceration on federal charges.  “YOU GOTTA SAY U A B***H A** N***AS WHO WAS JUST WAS PLAYING H*E GAMES WITH EVERYBODY. YOU HAVE TO ADMIT ON WAX THAT YOU A H*E A** N***AS FROM NOW ON."

Boosie went on to suggest Tekashi would be murdered if he was from Louisiana and snitched on someone. "I AND I DO UNDERSTAND YO SITUATION N***A. I WAS FACING A NEEDLE. (Lethal injection) N AINT BEND BREAK R FOLD #realn***as like myself WE HATE RATS," he added. "IDK ABOUT NEW YORK BUT N LOUISIANA U WILL BE MURDERED LESS THAN A MONTH AFTER YOUR RELEASE FRFR YOUR KIDS WILL BULLIED N SCHOOL FOR THE DECISION YOU MADE. YOU PUT ALL YOUR FAMILY N GRAVE DANGER FOR LIFE CAUSE OF THIS BS, DID U THINK BOUT THEY SAFETY? Keep it u DONT care bout nothin but YOU SMH."

Boosie's outrage stems from recent reports that claim 6ix9ine has been telling on gang affiliates who were involved in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef. A newly released transcript from his federal case said the rapper has pointed the finger at a number of people in his inner circle, including the person who pulled the trigger, in hopes of reducing his sentence.

Check out Boosie's full statement below.

 

"JENNIFER LOPEZ: ALL I HAVE" Finale After Party
Gabe Ginsberg

Ja Rule Hints At A New And Improved Fyre Festival

Ja Rule isn't ready to give up his dreams of creating an iconic music festival. Despite the disaster that ensued due to 2017's horrific Fyre Festival, Ja Rule hinted at trying to put on another music event similar to it, but under a different name.

TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX on Thursday (Feb. 14), where he talked about the failed festival. When asked whether he took a peek at the two documentaries about the festival on Hulu and Netflix, Ja admitted he had not seen either of them. "I lived it, man. I ain’t got to watch it," he noted. "It’s not funny to me, man. It’s heartbreaking to me. It’s something that I really really wanted to be special and amazing. It didn’t happen that way."

Ja isn't all tears though. The rapper recently debuted his Iconn app, which is essentially a celebrity entertainment booking & concierge service. The app is similar to the one that was originally attached to the festival.

"In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity," he said. "It is the most iconic festival that never was. So I have plans to create the Iconic Music Fest, but you didn’t hear it from me."

As you may know, the Fyre Festival gained viral attention after a photo of a cheese sandwich–the concert's official "gourmet" food– surfaced on social media. Ja Rule and his business partner in the whole debacle, Billy McFarland, were sued for $100 million in a class action lawsuit. McFarland was also arrested and charged with wire fraud, and sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Stay tuned for more details about a potential Icoic Music Fest. Check out Ja Rule's full comments below.

21 Savage Says ICE "Definitely Targeted" Him In First TV Interview

21 Savage sat down with ABC News for his first TV interview since his arrest by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency earlier this month. During the interview, he claimed that he was "targeted" by the immigration agency.

According to 21, his arrest was somewhat of a blur. He claimed that he was driving one minute and then arrested the next. "I was just driving. And I just seen guns and blue lights. And, then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone," he told ABC News' Linsey Davis.

When asked if he was told that he was under arrest, the rapper said: "No. They didn't — they didn't say nothing. They just said, 'We got Savage.'" "It was definitely targeted. There was helicopters," he added.

In the full interview, Savage also commented on the wave of support he has received from the hip-hop community, including Jay-Z, T.I., Migos, and more.

As previously reported, 21 Savage – born She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph – was detained by ICE in Atlanta on Feb. 3. ICE claimed the rapper, who was born in the United Kingdom, overstayed his visa after entering the country with his family in 2006. The agency also claimed that he was arrested in connection to an aggravated felony charge, but they later dropped that charge from his case. Savage was released on Feb. 12, and is awaiting an immigration court hearing.

21 Savage's full interview with ABC News will air on Friday (Feb. 15) at 7 a.m. EST. Check out a clip from the episode in the video above.

T.I. Blasts Floyd Mayweather For Gucci Support On "F**k N***a"

T.I. is taking shots at Floyd Mayweather for his support of Gucci's controversial blackface sweater on his new track entitled "F**k N***a."

On the three-minute track, which was released on Thursday (Feb. 14), T.I. doesn't hold anything back. He proceeds to call the boxing champ multiple names and uses his image as the cover art.

"Old greedy a** n***a only thinking about his self / He get the fame, he get the wealth / Ya, people are struggling, who did you help? T.I. spits. "Damn, it must suck to be a f**k n***a."

As previously noted, the diss record is in response to Mayweather's recent support of Gucci's racist sweater that mocks blackface imagery. Floyd reportedly told TMZ that he is "not no follower" and will continue to wear and do whatever he wants to do.

Mayweather and T.I.'s beef dates back years (the two nearly came to blows over T.I.'s wife in 2014), but the rapper isn't the only one to speak out against Floyd's latest comments. 50 Cent also called him out on Instagram, saying, "Champ you need a publicist, man you saying all the wrong sh*t fool."

While Mayweather continues to support Gucci, T.I., Spike Lee and more have announcement their plans to boycott the brand until further notice.

Listen to T.I.'s new track below.

 

