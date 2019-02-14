Bounce TV Acquires 'Moesha' And 'The Game' In New Licensing Agreement
Mo to the E to the...
If we're being honest with ourselves, the 90s was probably the best decade. The music and entertainment birthed during the decade would later go on to inspire generations. In the age of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, viewers have found great comfort in spending their weekends streaming their favorite sitcoms from yesteryear.
In a new acquisition that will surely warm the hearts of 80s babies, Bounce TV has licensed the television rights to Moesha and The Game in an agreement with CBS distribution. All six seasons (127 episodes) of the Brandy led show as well as all nine seasons (147 episodes) of The Game, will live on the network.
Per a statement from Bounce TV, both shows are scheduled back-to-back on weeknights with Moesha airing from 7 PM to 8 PM and The Game from 8 PM to 9 PM beginning Feb. 18.
Grammy-award winner Brandy Norward starred at Moesha Mitchell, a teenage girl balancing friends, family, her annoying little brother, Miles and boys in her Leimert Park Los Angeles neighborhood. While The Game, created by Mara Brock Akil, followed the lives of pro-football players and their significant others as they navigated life on and off the field.