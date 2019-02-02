Bow Wow with ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Holden
Getty Images

Bow Wow And Ex-Girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie Arrested After Domestic Dispute

February 2, 2019 - 5:09 pm by VIBE

Bow Wow and his ex were both booked for domestic battery.

This weekend, instead of happily attending a Super Bowl party in support of either the L.A. Rams or the New England Patriots, a former couple is spending their time in recovery and entangled in legal proceedings for a domestic dispute.

On Saturday (Feb. 2), Shad "Bow Wow" Moss and his on-and-off-girlfriend Leslie Holden, professionally known as Kiyomi Leslie, were both arrested after a fight, that occurred in Atlanta early in the morning. According to WSB-TV2, officers weren't able to determine the aggressor in the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery and sent to Fulton County Jail. According to TMZ, Bow Wow has since been released on bond.

 

#TSRUpdatez: Authorities have released the booking photo from #BowWow’s arrest

While both individuals were arrested for the incident, reps for Bow Wow allegedly say Holden was the main aggressor. Bow Wow's mugshots show two scratches across the forehead and one beneath his eye. Unconfirmed reports allege that "Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries including a gash in his neck and side, and bruised ribs."

 

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh ___________ #TSRExclusive: A rep for #BowWow says #KiyomiLeslie was the main aggressor in the alleged fight that happened between the two. ___________ Apparently the two rekindled their relationship recently but were keeping things on the low. Early this morning the rep said Kiyomi was upset that Bow Wow was going to #SuperBowl related events without her, which is when she allegedly picked up a lamp and bashed his face. ___________ The rep said Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries including a gash in his neck and side, and bruised ribs. ___________ As we previously reported, #Atlanta police confirmed to us that the fight happened early this morning and after officers interviewed the pair, they decided to arrest both of them on battery charges. ___________ #FultonCounty officials released their mug shots to us. “Both were able to go before a Fulton County Magistrate Judge who granted the defendants $8,000 signature bonds,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. _________ Bow Wow has since been released but no word on Kiyomi. We’ll keep you posted with any further updates, #Roommates.

We will update as more details come in.

