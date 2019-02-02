With the cast of Black Panther shining brightly at the start of award season, fans have rightfully awaited any kind of news about the developments of the rumored sequel and if their favorite villain will make a return.

Well, we got just a bit of news from actor Courtney B. Vance just before the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday (Jan. 27). While on the red carpet with Angela Bassett, the couple spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the anticipated sequel and if the entire cast would come back.

Bassett, who starred as Ramonda (the Queen of Wakanda), was coy when it came to spilling the deets but Vance gave us hope that Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan) would return.

“I would assume so," Bassett said as Vance replied, "Yes, just go ahead and say it, yes! Everyone will be there, including Michael B."

The cast would go on to take home the SAG for Outstanding Performance by a cast in a Motion Picture. While speaking to Variety in the media room, Jordan shared his thoughts on a sequel.

"Sequels, I think, are one of the hardest films to make, and I feel like to create a world and build upon it that’s so beautifully and delicately woven into the world of the Marvel Universe — but throughout cinema in general, you take Marvel out of it, I think it’s a movie that stands against all film across the board," he said. "So yeah, I think if there was an opportunity, I think everybody would be pretty excited to come back around."

The #BlackPanther cast is confident the sequel will live up to the first film because of Ryan Coogler https://t.co/MUbuvsYR4q #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/iLbPGWJK71

— Variety (@Variety) January 28, 2019

Looks like there's a chance for us to learn more about Mr. Killmonger.