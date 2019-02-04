Bow Wow Says He Has "Other Worries" Following Assault Case

The 31-year-old actor-rapper is ready to move forward.

Bow Wow is looking to the future, despite his arrest over an incident with his ex-girlfriend over the weekend.

As headlines shared information about Bow Wow, born Shad Moss and Leslie Holden, the rapper enjoyed activities happening in the city of Atlanta for the Super Bowl. The two were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges with Moss being additionally charged for battery with substantial physical harm. It isn't clear how the incident began, but reports have claimed the two fought over claims that Holden was flirting with another man.

Holden reportedly claimed that she was hit in the head by the rapper and pulled by her hair to leave his house. She also claimed she broke three ribs in the incident. The rapper's side of the story points to Holden as the aggressor for reportedly threw a lamp at his head and scratched his face.

After he was released on $8,000 bond, the rapper headed out on the town where he was seen with Diddy and mentor Jermaine Dupri. In his Instagram stories, the rapper subtly mentions the incident.

"My voice is not where it needs to be," he said. "Went to sleep, woke up...got a whole other situation going on right now. Superbowl Weekend was crazy."

As previously reported, the rapper's attorney claims Moss was the victim in the incident.

"Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here," Joe Habachy said. "We are confident that the charges against Bow Wow will be dismissed and look forward to assisting the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office in prosecuting Ms. Holden."