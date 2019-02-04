"Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Atlanta Premiere
Paras Griffin

Bow Wow's Lawyer Says Rapper Was "Wrongfully Arrested" In Assault Case

February 4, 2019 - 9:59 am by Jessica McKinney

"Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her..."

Bow Wow became the topic of discussion this past weekend after the rapper was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Leslie Holden in Atlanta. Despite previous reports, Bow Wow's attorney, Joe Habachy claims his client was the real victim and was "wrongfully arrested" by police.

Shad "Bow Wow" Moss was wrongfully arrested earlier this morning for the first time after being beaten by an out of control intoxicated female, Ms. Leslie Holden, in an Atlanta condominium,” Habachy wrote in a statement to PEOPLE on Saturday (Feb. 2).

A police report filed at the time of the incident claimed the the arresting officers were "unable to determine the primary aggressor of the altercation, so both parties were charged with battery." Habachy said that two witnesses corroborated Bow Wow's version of the story, which stated that Holden was the primary aggressor.

"For no logical reason officers arrested both parties despite having clear-cut evidence that Bow Wow was the victim in the case," Bow Wow's attorney continued. "Ms. Holden beat him with a lamp, bit him on his side, and spit on him while Bow Wow continually made efforts to avoid her... Bow Wow suffered multiple injuries, some of which are visible in his mugshot. Ms. Holden’s mugshot, on the other hand, speaks for itself, despite her allegation to police that she broke a fingernail."

The statement added: "Bow Wow feels very strongly that a man should never lay a hand on a woman, even in self-defense, hence his failure to defend himself here. We are confident that the charges against Bow Wow will be dismissed and look forward to assisting the Fulton County Solicitor General’s Office in prosecuting Ms. Holden."

As previously reported, both Bow Wow and Holden were arrested in connection to a physical altercation that ensued in Atlanta. The duo have had an on-and-off-again relationship over the years and also co-star on Growing Up Hip Hop: AtlantaPhotos quickly began circulating online that showed a mugshot of Bow Wow with noticeable scratches on his face.

According to online jail records, Bow was charged with battery substantial physical harm, while Holden was charged with battery. They were both released on an $8,000 bond.

Since being let go, Bow Wow has shared several videos on Instagram and appeared to attend a Super Bowl party with Jermaine Dupri and Diddy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My pops @jermainedupri and my big homie @diddy fucking ATLANTA UP!!!! #cirocboys #ad #ciroc #SUPERBOWL53

A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on

