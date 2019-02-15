The Breakfast Club Debunks Kamala Harris "Lie"

"I want everybody to know they're doing the work of Fox News."

"The Breakfast Club" radio hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne tha God were guests on MSNBC's "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss their radio show's influence on politics, and to debunk the lies surrounding presidential candidate Kamala Harris' recent interview.

The syndicated radio show is no stranger to high-stakes politics. They've interviewed former presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hilary Clinton, in which the former Secretary of State had the opportunity to say that she always carries "hot sauce" in her bag.

With the 2016 election left in the past and the 2020 election just around the corner, Democratic candidates are once again making their interview rounds and "The Breakfast Club" has been one of the first stops for a couple of hopefuls. Sen. Harris (D-Calif.) and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) both had their time on the show but it is the former's interview that has the press and Twitter talking.

A clip of Sen. Harris that has gone viral appears to show the Howard University graduate say that she listened to "Snoop, Tupac for sure" in undergrad. The press and Twitter took that part of the interview and ran with it, claiming that Harris lied since she was a student at Howard from 1981-1985 and Snoop Dogg and Tupac only released their debut albums in 1993 and 1991 respectively.

Unfortunately, her response was taken out of context. Seconds before her answer, Harris was asked two questions by DJ Envy and Charlamagne. Many viewers assumed she was answering the latter who asked her, "What were you listening to when you was high?" in relation to a former discussion about the senator smoking marijuana in college. In reality, she was responding to Envy's question, "What does Kamala Harris listen to?"

The radio hosts clarified the rumors and set the record straight. "I asked 'what she listens to?' and she said she listens to Snoop Dogg and Tupac. At the same time my co-host was still talking about the marijuana," Envy said. "It was just a funny exchange but she was actually answering me and people took it that she was answering Charlamagne and said she was lying, which is not true."

Charlamagne furthered stressed this sentiment, "I want everybody to know they're doing the work of Fox News. The Black Twitter people that are going in on Kamala because of this, y'all are doing the work of Fox News," he said. "Fox News got y'all."

Watch the interview above.