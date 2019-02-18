Cardi B And Blueface Release Music Video For “Thotiana” Remix

February 18, 2019 - 10:58 am by VIBE

Cardiana is in full effect on this remix.

Cardi B is on a hot streak since taking home the Grammy Award (Feb. 10) for Best Rap Album (Invasion of Privacy). The Bronx native’s triumph at the annual showcase kept her steady on a path of musical domination since releasing her second collaboration with Bruno Mars (“Please Me”) and recently, the remix to Blueface’s “Thotiana.”

Decked out in a red bandana-print outfit, Cardi appears in the Cole Bennett-directed visual to spit a sensual verse. “Bust is, bust it, I’m a savage/ Bi**h, throw it back like a 10-year challenge/ Take him to the crib, the I push him on the sofa/ Have his breath smelling like pu**y and mimosa.”

In April 2018, Cardi B unveiled her debut album to fanfare. Since then, the mother-of-one has remained a dominant figure in the music industry and she hopes to further solidify that presence with her upcoming sophomore project. “Hopefully I can get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out,” she previously said. “I don’t know how possible that’s gonna to be because I feel like I’m gonna be extremely, extremely busy.”

Until then, watch the "Thotiana (Remix)" video above.

