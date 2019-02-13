Boosie is not a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine at the moment. The Baton Rouge artist hopped on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 14), to shared his thoughts on Tekashi's current racketeering case. According to Boosie, 6ix9ine has put himself and his family in danger for snitching.

The new Instagram post discussed how Boosie used to be a fan of the "Fefe" rapper and how that quickly changed. "WHEN YOU FIRST WENT TO JAIL I WAS LIKE FREE DUDE CAUSE I DONT LIKE TO SEE NO ONE N DAT CAGE LIKE DAT‍♂️BUT ONE THING I DONT CONDONE OR SUPPORT IS RATS," Boosie wrote of Tekashi's initial incarceration on federal charges. “YOU GOTTA SAY U A B***H A** N***AS WHO WAS JUST WAS PLAYING H*E GAMES WITH EVERYBODY. YOU HAVE TO ADMIT ON WAX THAT YOU A H*E A** N***AS FROM NOW ON."

Boosie went on to suggest Tekashi would be murdered if he was from Louisiana and snitched on someone. "I AND I DO UNDERSTAND YO SITUATION N***A. I WAS FACING A NEEDLE. (Lethal injection) N AINT BEND BREAK R FOLD #realn***as like myself WE HATE RATS," he added. "IDK ABOUT NEW YORK BUT N LOUISIANA U WILL BE MURDERED LESS THAN A MONTH AFTER YOUR RELEASE FRFR YOUR KIDS WILL BULLIED N SCHOOL FOR THE DECISION YOU MADE. YOU PUT ALL YOUR FAMILY N GRAVE DANGER FOR LIFE CAUSE OF THIS BS, DID U THINK BOUT THEY SAFETY? Keep it u DONT care bout nothin but YOU SMH."

Boosie's outrage stems from recent reports that claim 6ix9ine has been telling on gang affiliates who were involved in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef. A newly released transcript from his federal case said the rapper has pointed the finger at a number of people in his inner circle, including the person who pulled the trigger, in hopes of reducing his sentence.

Check out Boosie's full statement below.

