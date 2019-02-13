She's Back: Cardi B's New Single With Bruno Mars Will Drop Friday
She came out of Instagram "retirement" to announce the news.
Fans of the collaborative duo of Cardi B and Bruno Mars are in for a treat. It was announced on social media that the Grammy-winning "Finesse" musicians will join forces once again, and their new song will drop this Friday (Feb. 15).
"Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with Bruno Mars," the "Money" MC wrote on her newly-reinstated Instagram account. The cover art features Cardi with the braids and a leather-fringe jacket and short-shorts looking down, while Bruno is looking at the Bronx-bred superstar.
While there are no further details on the song, earlier reports of the collaboration seemed to be incorrect. Page Six reported that the untitled ditty was to be released on Jan. 25, however, it's clear that due to the musicians' busy schedules, things changed.
Cardi and Bruno are no strangers to working together. She was a featured artist on the remix of his song "Finesse" off of his album 24K Magic, and she was scheduled to perform with him on tour supporting the 2016 musical effort. However, after giving birth to her daughter in 2018, she pulled out of the joint tour.
We can't wait to hear what they've got cooking up.