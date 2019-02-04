cardi-b-checks-tomi-lahren-1549316329
Cardi B Defends 21 Savage After Tomi Lahren Mocks Deportation Case

February 4, 2019 - 4:21 pm by VIBE

Lahren's hypocrisy was called out with videos of her singing the rapper's single "Bank Account" resurfaced. 

Tomi Lahren was hoping a witty tweet mocking 21 Savage would give her brownie points but instead, it earned her two zingers by Cardi B and Wale.

The political pundit caught the wrath of the rappers and Twitter Sunday (Feb. 3) after she tried and failed at mocking the rapper over his deportation case with ICE. The rapper, who appears to be born in London, was arrested for an expired visa Saturday (Feb. 2) and is now facing deportation.

Shortly after Lahren's tweet, Cardi dropped off a gentle reminder about her leash.

Cardi's response is in reference to their previous spat where Lahren slammed the rapper and City Girls' Yung Miami for the "Twerk" music video. But the jokes didn't stop there. Twitter also dug up Lahren's previous social media post where she bragged about being a 21 Savage fan by rapping the lyrics to "Bank Account."

Wale's response also warranted a few cackles.

In the end, 21's case is no laughing matter. The rapper, who has three children in Atlanta, could be facing deportation for no reason. He along with many others have felt the rage of President Donald Trump's brash immigration policies that have left many without parents or their children.

dj-envy-blackballing-nicki-minaj-1549323184
DJ Envy Admits To Intentionally Omitting Nicki Minaj From His Rotation

A video of DJ Envy admitting he intentionally omits playing Nicki Minaj's music from radio rotation has the Queen rapper's fans in an uproar.

After Minaj's summer 2018 feud with DJ Self, Envy- who is well known as 1/3 of Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club- urged NYC deejays to stop playing the MC's tracks on the radio. In the newly-released video, he admits he stuck by his decision not to play her.

"I thought I was the only one who didn’t play her record," he said in a video in response to he "Barbie Gone Bad" verse,which dropped on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio. In the latter, she says "You know radio already trying to blackball a b**ch."

“Nicki can have an opinion on Self, Self can have his opinion on Nicki,” Envy said last summer in response to Nicki's anger towards DJ Self. “But when you start saying, ‘I got hungry N-words that’s going to come up there,’ nah…You don’t threaten no DJ over his opinion. Now, if Self said something foul and disrespectful—sure. But not over his opinion...every DJ on the station better stop playing [her]."

Watch his comments below.

Dj Envy Finally Admits He Didn’t Play Nicki On Purpose . pic.twitter.com/aIXV9npmWx

— GOODFORM (@_GOODFORM) February 4, 2019


Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
Welp: Super Bowl LIII Ratings Were The Lowest In A Decade

While the Super Bowl remains the biggest night on television each year, this year’s ratings were down five percent from last year, and carried the lowest total viewership in an entire decade.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, Super Bowl LIII drew a 44.9/68 overnight rating, which is the lowest since the Steelers-Cardinals match-up back in 2009.

“Shown on CBS for the first time since 2016 and with ad spots going for around $5 million each, the Rams’ loss scored a 44.9/68 in metered market results,” reports Deadline. “To put that in the starkest light of day, that’s a dip of more than 5% from Super Bowl LII February 4, 2018 on NBC in the first round of ratings.”

According to Yahoo! Sports, Super Bowl LIII was the highest-rated Super Bowl in the Los Angeles market since 1996, as many viewers were tuned in to see if the Rams would be victorious (they lost to the New England Patriots, 13-3).

New Orleans, however, was the lowest-rated market in the country. Fans of the Saints boycotted the game entirely, and the city celebrated a “Boycott Bowl” party. The team lost the NFC Championship game to the Rams for what many believe was a bogus call.


New Orleans Saints player
New Orleans Paper Says The Saints Would've Made The Super Bowl Less Boring

There are a number of people and parties dissatisfied with Sunday's (Feb. 3) Super Bowl LIII, and one particular region hasn't been shy about voicing their discontent with the evening's turnout.

After what many sports fan pointed out as a faulty call during their finals game against the L.A. Rams, the New Orleans Saints were said to be gypped of their rightful place in the game against the now-victorious New England Patriots. In an initial act of disappointment, fan-purchased billboard were erected in Atlanta stating that the beloved football team was "robbed."

Now, a day after the Patriots' arguably unceremonious win, the City of New Orleans has made a bolder statement about how lackluster the big day was without them in it. The Monday front page of NOLA's The Times-Picayune plainly read "Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?" with no extra embellishments.

The Times-Picayune Monday front page. New Orleans probably could have spiced this game up a bit.#WhoDat #NewOrleans #Saints pic.twitter.com/zdz0pJaAfh

— NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) February 4, 2019

A full-length blank space on the cover of the paper will show that the supreme petty levels continued way below the fold. The headline for their actual Super Bowl coverage—designated to a teeny, tiny box—read "Super Boring."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#NewOrleans is on petty level 100

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand_) on Feb 4, 2019 at 7:23am PST

Yikes.



