Cardi B Defends 21 Savage After Tomi Lahren Mocks Deportation Case

Lahren's hypocrisy was called out with videos of her singing the rapper's single "Bank Account" resurfaced.

Tomi Lahren was hoping a witty tweet mocking 21 Savage would give her brownie points but instead, it earned her two zingers by Cardi B and Wale.

The political pundit caught the wrath of the rappers and Twitter Sunday (Feb. 3) after she tried and failed at mocking the rapper over his deportation case with ICE. The rapper, who appears to be born in London, was arrested for an expired visa Saturday (Feb. 2) and is now facing deportation.

Shortly after Lahren's tweet, Cardi dropped off a gentle reminder about her leash.

Don’t make me get my leash https://t.co/ErQ2RhzDeg — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 4, 2019

Cardi's response is in reference to their previous spat where Lahren slammed the rapper and City Girls' Yung Miami for the "Twerk" music video. But the jokes didn't stop there. Twitter also dug up Lahren's previous social media post where she bragged about being a 21 Savage fan by rapping the lyrics to "Bank Account."

Hey Timmy remember this pic.twitter.com/8Xk4uk2e3U — stream left at london on spotify (@LeftAtLondon) February 4, 2019

Wale's response also warranted a few cackles.

U a bird and a half https://t.co/JcGNXCZ3uZ — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

In the end, 21's case is no laughing matter. The rapper, who has three children in Atlanta, could be facing deportation for no reason. He along with many others have felt the rage of President Donald Trump's brash immigration policies that have left many without parents or their children.