Childish Gambino Announces New European Tour Dates With H.E.R.

February 16, 2019 - 11:07 am by Desire Thompson

The performances come fresh after their big wins at the 2019 Grammys. 

Childish Gambino has added a handful of international dates to his "This Is America" tour with fellow Grammy-award-winning singer H.E.R.

Announced through his creative agency and management team wolf + rothstein on Instagram Friday (Feb. 15), the dates will be a delight to fans in Paris and London. Gambino and H.E.R. will perform at the London's O2 Arena March 24 and March 25 and will reach Paris' AccorHotels Arena March 27. The announcement comes fresh off of the artists' big wins at the 2019 Grammys.

Gambino took home four gramophones including Best Music Video for "This Is America" as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance. He also made history as "This Is America" was the first rap record to take home Record of the Year.

H.E.R.'s debut at the Grammys was just as bright as the VIBE cover star took home Best R&B Album for her eponymous double-EP. She also took home an award for Best R&B Performance with Daniel Ceasar for their lovely duet, "Best Part."

Speaking with VIBE, H.E.R. dropped a few hints about an upcoming European tour and plans to release her debut studio album.

“I’m so thankful for all the stuff that happened in 2018 and now 2019 is even crazier,” she said. “There’s so much going on, so many places that I’ll be going to that I haven’t seen, but I’m definitely going to drop an official album, a real album because the projects that I dropped weren’t even official. They were just EPs and it’s about elevation this year.”

Meanwhile, Gambino shared a piece of new music during his new Google Pixel 3 ad titled, "Human Sacrifice." The ad feature's the platform's latest "Playmoji" creation with Gambino dancing off against his.

Check out the tour announcement below and cop tickets here.

Animated Music Video XXXTentacion's "Sauce!" Is Released

A video for XXXTentacion's "Sauce!" has been released with animated flair.

Directed and animated by Tristian Zammit, the video blends various styles of anime with images of the rapper floating in the air. The song stems from the late rapper's latest posthumous release, XXXTentacion Presents: Members Only, Vol. 4. The project features friends and supporters of the rapper like Ski Mask the Slum God and affiliates Flyboy Tarantino, Kid Trunks, Tankhead, Bass Santana and more.

His affiliates are currently on a Members Only vs. The World tour, kicking off last month in California and bowing in Boston March 10.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

22 DAYS TILL THE MADNESS STARTS COMMENT YOUR CITY BELOW! 💜🌃

A post shared by “Moon” (@yungboitrunks) on Jan 1, 2019 at 5:00pm PST

This is XXXTentacion's second posthumous release since his death in June 2018. Skins was released with fans taking the album to the top of the Billboard charts, moving 132,000 equivalent albums. His tangled history with domestic violence has continued to play a part in the young rapper's legacy. At the Grammys, the 20-year-old's name wasn't included in the "In Memoriam" segment over his history of domestic violence.

Sources confirmed the reason to Variety while Academy president Neil Portnow previously shared thoughts on the possibility that XXXTentacion would or would not be included. The rapper's name was however on the longer list of late musicians on the Grammys website.

“I will tell you it’s a daunting challenge,” said Portnow. “We track those that we lose in our industry in any given year and then we have a process by which we go through it. Our on-air in memoriam — we’re lucky if we wind up [featuring] 10 to 15 percent of those we lose. Because it’s always hard choices. All of that is to say, I don’t have any answers for you now, but obviously, artists who were prominent and well-known by the public are people who are recognized and we’ll just wind up having to see how it plays out.”

Boosie Suggests 6ix9ine Will Be Murdered For Snitching When Released

Boosie is not a fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine at the moment. The Baton Rouge artist hopped on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 14), to shared his thoughts on Tekashi's current racketeering case. According to Boosie, 6ix9ine has put himself and his family in danger for snitching.

The new Instagram post discussed how Boosie used to be a fan of the "Fefe" rapper and how that quickly changed. "WHEN YOU FIRST WENT TO JAIL I WAS LIKE FREE DUDE CAUSE I DONT LIKE TO SEE NO ONE N DAT CAGE LIKE DAT‍♂️BUT ONE THING I DONT CONDONE OR SUPPORT IS RATS," Boosie wrote of Tekashi's initial incarceration on federal charges.  “YOU GOTTA SAY U A B***H A** N***AS WHO WAS JUST WAS PLAYING H*E GAMES WITH EVERYBODY. YOU HAVE TO ADMIT ON WAX THAT YOU A H*E A** N***AS FROM NOW ON."

Boosie went on to suggest Tekashi would be murdered if he was from Louisiana and snitched on someone. "I AND I DO UNDERSTAND YO SITUATION N***A. I WAS FACING A NEEDLE. (Lethal injection) N AINT BEND BREAK R FOLD #realn***as like myself WE HATE RATS," he added. "IDK ABOUT NEW YORK BUT N LOUISIANA U WILL BE MURDERED LESS THAN A MONTH AFTER YOUR RELEASE FRFR YOUR KIDS WILL BULLIED N SCHOOL FOR THE DECISION YOU MADE. YOU PUT ALL YOUR FAMILY N GRAVE DANGER FOR LIFE CAUSE OF THIS BS, DID U THINK BOUT THEY SAFETY? Keep it u DONT care bout nothin but YOU SMH."

Boosie's outrage stems from recent reports that claim 6ix9ine has been telling on gang affiliates who were involved in the attempted shooting of Chief Keef. A newly released transcript from his federal case said the rapper has pointed the finger at a number of people in his inner circle, including the person who pulled the trigger, in hopes of reducing his sentence.

Check out Boosie's full statement below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

WHEN YOU FIRST WENT TO JAIL I WAS LIKE FREE DUDE CAUSE I DONT LIKE TO SEE NO ONE N DAT CAGE LIKE DAT🤷🏼‍♂️BUT ONE THING I DONT CONDONE OR SUPPORT IS RATS “YOU GOTTA SAY U A BITCH ASS NIGGAS WHO WAS JUST WAS PLAYING HOE GAMES WITH EVERYBODY 🤷🏼‍♂️YOU HAVE TO ADMIT ON WAX THAT YOU A HOE ASS NIGGA FROM NOW ON (period)I AND I DO UNDERSTAND YO SITUATION NIGGA. I WAS FACING A NEEDLE. (Lethal injection) N AINT BEND BREAK R FOLD #realniggas like myself WE HATE RATS 🐀 IDK ABOUT NEWYORK BUT N LOUISIANA U WILL BE MURDERED LESS THAN A MONTH AFTER YOUR RELEASE FRFR YOUR KIDS WILL BULLIED N SCHOOL FOR THE DECISION YOU MADE ,YOU PUT ALL YOUR FAMILY N GRAVE DANGER FOR LIFE CAUSE OF THIS BS, DID U THINK BOUT THEY SAFETY? Keep it 💯u DONT care bout nothin but YOU SMH

A post shared by Boosie BadAzz (@officialboosieig) on Feb 14, 2019 at 12:28pm PST

Ja Rule Hints At A New And Improved Fyre Festival

Ja Rule isn't ready to give up his dreams of creating an iconic music festival. Despite the disaster that ensued due to 2017's horrific Fyre Festival, Ja Rule hinted at trying to put on another music event similar to it, but under a different name.

TMZ caught up with the rapper at LAX on Thursday (Feb. 14), where he talked about the failed festival. When asked whether he took a peek at the two documentaries about the festival on Hulu and Netflix, Ja admitted he had not seen either of them. "I lived it, man. I ain’t got to watch it," he noted. "It’s not funny to me, man. It’s heartbreaking to me. It’s something that I really really wanted to be special and amazing. It didn’t happen that way."

Ja isn't all tears though. The rapper recently debuted his Iconn app, which is essentially a celebrity entertainment booking & concierge service. The app is similar to the one that was originally attached to the festival.

"In the midst of chaos, there’s opportunity," he said. "It is the most iconic festival that never was. So I have plans to create the Iconic Music Fest, but you didn’t hear it from me."

As you may know, the Fyre Festival gained viral attention after a photo of a cheese sandwich–the concert's official "gourmet" food– surfaced on social media. Ja Rule and his business partner in the whole debacle, Billy McFarland, were sued for $100 million in a class action lawsuit. McFarland was also arrested and charged with wire fraud, and sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Stay tuned for more details about a potential Icoic Music Fest. Check out Ja Rule's full comments below.

