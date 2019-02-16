Childish Gambino Announces New European Tour Dates With H.E.R.

The performances come fresh after their big wins at the 2019 Grammys.

Childish Gambino has added a handful of international dates to his "This Is America" tour with fellow Grammy-award-winning singer H.E.R.

Announced through his creative agency and management team wolf + rothstein on Instagram Friday (Feb. 15), the dates will be a delight to fans in Paris and London. Gambino and H.E.R. will perform at the London's O2 Arena March 24 and March 25 and will reach Paris' AccorHotels Arena March 27. The announcement comes fresh off of the artists' big wins at the 2019 Grammys.

Gambino took home four gramophones including Best Music Video for "This Is America" as well as Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Performance. He also made history as "This Is America" was the first rap record to take home Record of the Year.

H.E.R.'s debut at the Grammys was just as bright as the VIBE cover star took home Best R&B Album for her eponymous double-EP. She also took home an award for Best R&B Performance with Daniel Ceasar for their lovely duet, "Best Part."

Speaking with VIBE, H.E.R. dropped a few hints about an upcoming European tour and plans to release her debut studio album.

“I’m so thankful for all the stuff that happened in 2018 and now 2019 is even crazier,” she said. “There’s so much going on, so many places that I’ll be going to that I haven’t seen, but I’m definitely going to drop an official album, a real album because the projects that I dropped weren’t even official. They were just EPs and it’s about elevation this year.”

Meanwhile, Gambino shared a piece of new music during his new Google Pixel 3 ad titled, "Human Sacrifice." The ad feature's the platform's latest "Playmoji" creation with Gambino dancing off against his.

Check out the tour announcement below and cop tickets here.