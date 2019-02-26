Dame Dash is reportedly buying back a majority stake in the Rachel Roy Collection, which has been overseen by his ex-wife for several years.

Dame Dash Aims To Buy Back Majority Interest In Ex-Wife's Fashion Company

"Like a real boss."

Dame Dash, former executive of Roc-A-Fella, announced via Instagram that he was buying back a majority stake in his ex-wife Rachel Roy's clothing company from global apparel manufacturing company, Topson Down. The Rachel Roy Collection, which has been in operation since 2004, has been overseen by Roy the entire time. However, this time around Dash is set to take back his investment and relaunch the fashion brand with his daughters as the face.

"I'm very proud to announce that like a real boss...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns," Dash wrote on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 25). He also said that it makes sense to buy back the company he invested millions of dollars into, with the hope that one day, his daughters could run it. Dash and Roy have two daughters together- Ava and Talulah. He's hoping to re-launch the luxury collection with his daughters as the face of the brand.

In his lengthy post, Dash aimed a comment directly at Roy, urging her to be smart about this business decision. He also wrote a few pointed words at his haters and doubters.

"Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself," he continued. "...this is what a real real boss looks like...while y’all talk sh*t I’m really out here buying companies and you duma**es keep trying to tell me how to act...and say I’m crazy ...a boss does and says whatever the f**k he wants cause he could."

Read Dash's post below.