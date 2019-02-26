Dame Dash Aims To Buy Back Majority Interest In Ex-Wife's Fashion Company
"Like a real boss."
Dame Dash, former executive of Roc-A-Fella, announced via Instagram that he was buying back a majority stake in his ex-wife Rachel Roy's clothing company from global apparel manufacturing company, Topson Down. The Rachel Roy Collection, which has been in operation since 2004, has been overseen by Roy the entire time. However, this time around Dash is set to take back his investment and relaunch the fashion brand with his daughters as the face.
"I'm very proud to announce that like a real boss...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns," Dash wrote on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 25). He also said that it makes sense to buy back the company he invested millions of dollars into, with the hope that one day, his daughters could run it. Dash and Roy have two daughters together- Ava and Talulah. He's hoping to re-launch the luxury collection with his daughters as the face of the brand.
In his lengthy post, Dash aimed a comment directly at Roy, urging her to be smart about this business decision. He also wrote a few pointed words at his haters and doubters.
"Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself," he continued. "...this is what a real real boss looks like...while y’all talk sh*t I’m really out here buying companies and you duma**es keep trying to tell me how to act...and say I’m crazy ...a boss does and says whatever the f**k he wants cause he could."
Read Dash's post below.
Im very proud to announce that like a real boss ...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns they didn’t want me announce yet because they wanted Rachel to sign something saying she wouldn’t sue them but that has nothing to do with me...so I’m celebrating cause why would Rachel not want me to buy back the company I invested 6 million of my own money into (like a real boss) only so @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash would have a company to run...so I bought it back and I’m gonna re launch luxury with @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash as the face...we are a real fashion family for years now and we are 100 percent Indy 100 million dollar a year company family owned by a black man... let’s see if the press talks about this @wwd @nytimes @tmz_tv @vibemagazine @theshaderoom @voguemagazine @pagesix @macys @daniel_dnieko told y’all I was gonna buy that back like a boss...I buy companies likes Artist drop albums #bigfacts #bosstalk nice doing biz with you joe and Danny...Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself...who ever doesn’t write about this is an obvious hater y’all said I was broke the last 10 years but when a black man really buys a company y’all don’t wanna say shit... doesn’t matter I’m gonna shit on all of y’all if you try to hate...this is what a real real boss looks like...while y’all talk shit I’m really out here buying companies and you dumasses keep trying to tell me how to act...and say I’m crazy ...a boss does and says whatever the fuck he wants cause he could...I doubt y’all ever saw one before...if you don’t like it get the fuck of my page...for everyone else thank you for the support and please celebrate with me...but pay attention to everything especially the bubble gum shit...I been working on this deal for years @vanlathan and @cthagod I need y’all to tell everybody you know @funkflex @hot97 is hurt and won’t talk about that @angiemartinez if you don’t talk about it that’s hating #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst