Dame Dash is reportedly buying back a majority stake in the Rachel Roy Collection, which has been overseen by his ex-wife for several years.
Dame Dash Aims To Buy Back Majority Interest In Ex-Wife's Fashion Company

February 26, 2019 - 9:20 am by VIBE

"Like a real boss."

Dame Dash, former executive of Roc-A-Fella, announced via Instagram that he was buying back a majority stake in his ex-wife Rachel Roy's clothing company from global apparel manufacturing company, Topson Down. The Rachel Roy Collection, which has been in operation since 2004, has been overseen by Roy the entire time. However, this time around Dash is set to take back his investment and relaunch the fashion brand with his daughters as the face.

"I'm very proud to announce that like a real boss...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns," Dash wrote on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 25). He also said that it makes sense to buy back the company he invested millions of dollars into, with the hope that one day, his daughters could run it. Dash and Roy have two daughters together- Ava and Talulah. He's hoping to re-launch the luxury collection with his daughters as the face of the brand.

In his lengthy post, Dash aimed a comment directly at Roy, urging her to be smart about this business decision. He also wrote a few pointed words at his haters and doubters.

"Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself," he continued. "...this is what a real real boss looks like...while y’all talk sh*t I’m really out here buying companies and you duma**es keep trying to tell me how to act...and say I’m crazy ...a boss does and says whatever the f**k he wants cause he could."

Im very proud to announce that like a real boss ...I’ve bought back the majority Interest in @rachel_Roy from @topsondowns they didn’t want me announce yet because they wanted Rachel to sign something saying she wouldn’t sue them but that has nothing to do with me...so I’m celebrating cause why would Rachel not want me to buy back the company I invested 6 million of my own money into (like a real boss) only so @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash would have a company to run...so I bought it back and I’m gonna re launch luxury with @ava_dash and @tallulah_dash as the face...we are a real fashion family for years now and we are 100 percent Indy 100 million dollar a year company family owned by a black man... let’s see if the press talks about this @wwd @nytimes @tmz_tv @vibemagazine @theshaderoom @voguemagazine @pagesix @macys @daniel_dnieko told y’all I was gonna buy that back like a boss...I buy companies likes Artist drop albums #bigfacts #bosstalk nice doing biz with you joe and Danny...Rachel please don’t mess this deal up and if you do please publicly explain yourself...who ever doesn’t write about this is an obvious hater y’all said I was broke the last 10 years but when a black man really buys a company y’all don’t wanna say shit... doesn’t matter I’m gonna shit on all of y’all if you try to hate...this is what a real real boss looks like...while y’all talk shit I’m really out here buying companies and you dumasses keep trying to tell me how to act...and say I’m crazy ...a boss does and says whatever the fuck he wants cause he could...I doubt y’all ever saw one before...if you don’t like it get the fuck of my page...for everyone else thank you for the support and please celebrate with me...but pay attention to everything especially the bubble gum shit...I been working on this deal for years @vanlathan and @cthagod I need y’all to tell everybody you know @funkflex @hot97 is hurt and won’t talk about that @angiemartinez if you don’t talk about it that’s hating #hustleforyourlastnamenotyourfirst

Asap-Rocky-Calvin-Klein-2019 Asap-Rocky-Calvin-Klein-2019
ASAP Rocky wears an orange and red Calvin Klein and Balenciaga outfit including a side-pack outside the Calvin Klein show on February 10, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Melodie Jeng/Getty Images)

A$AP Rocky And Calvin Klein Reunite For Spring 2019 Campaign

A$AP Rocky and Calvin Klein are coming together once again for another release of the company's viral #MyCalvins campaign. Along with the Harlem MC, the campaign features model Kendall Jenner, actor Noah Centineo, and singer Shawn Mendes, as well as other famous faces. This is not the first time the fashion-forward rapper and the American company have collaborated with one another.

In 2018 Lord Flacko, released a collaborative collection with the brand, that featured a jacket, Calvin Klein x Amazon Fashion "ASAP Rocky Trucker Jacket" inspired by his latest album, "Testing."

In the newest #MyCalvins ad released today, Rocky showcases the brands signature, blue jeans while lying on top of a roof singing along to True Faith by rock band New Order, the song that's playing in the background.

The rapper teased the campaign shot by British photographer Glen Luchford on his Twitter account yesterday by sharing a video snippet of him in the Calvin Klein outfit, styled by Melanie Ward, explaining why he feels "extraordinary."

"I feel extraordinary because I'm free to be myself," the Harlem native said. "And I think that's what makes me feel free."

 

@CALVINKLEIN @_GLEN_LUCHFORD 🔥#MYCALVINS

A DL Warfield Art Show
Prince Williams

T.I. Adds Burberry To Boycott Amid Noose Sweater Backlash

T.I. is waging a war against fashion brands. The rapper recently announced that he would be boycotting Burberry after the high-end fashion brand unveiled a sweater donning a noose around the neck.

T.I. shared his thoughts about Burberry on Instagram on Tuesday (Feb. 19). He also pointed out the similarities between the controversies surrounding Burberry, Gucci and other brands. "These aren't coincidences," T.I. wrote with a screenshot of an article discussing the Burberry's latest scandal.

As previously reported, Burberry landed in the hot seat after debuting a hoodie that featured a neck around its collar. Many shoppers pointed out how insensitive it was to the black community and those suffering from mental illness.

Burberry’s Chief Executive Officer Marco Gobbetti issued an apology to CNN shortly after the scandal, noting that he was "deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection." Nevertheless, the incident comes only weeks after Gucci received backlash for selling turtleneck sweaters that resembled blackface imagery.

T.I. is among many hip-hop artists and Hollywood stars who have denounced both Gucci and Burberry. Check out his latest post below.

 

These aren't coincidences. #🖕🏽Gucci #🖕🏽Prada #🖕🏽Moncler And now.... #🖕🏽BURBERRY

woman-walking-with-burberry-purse
Christian Vierig

Burberry Apologizes For Hoodie With A Noose Around The Neck

Fashion brand Burberry has apologized after one of their designs, a hoodie featuring a noose around its neck, made its debut during London fashion week.

A statement released by the retailer revealed the item has been removed after one of the brand's own models took to Instagram to blast the fashion house for its cultural insensitivity.

"We are deeply sorry for the distress caused by one of the products that featured in our A/W 2019 runway collection," Marco Gobbetti, Burberry chief executive officer, said in a statement provided to CNN. "Though the design was inspired by the marine theme that ran throughout the collection, it was insensitive and we made a mistake."

Liz Kennedy was featured in the show and alleges her qualms about the noose went ignored. Kennedy also says some members of the staff joked about it prior to the show while hanging the noose from the ceiling.

"I had a brief conversation with someone but all that it entailed was 'it's fashion. Nobody cares about what's going on in your personal life so just keep it to yourself,' " she said.

News of Burberry's noose-hoodie comes on the heels of Gucci's blackface controversy. The Italian luxury brand merited the ire of the Internet after their $890 balaclava turtleneck, which featured a cutout of red lips, caused many to blast the fashion house for the racist attire.

Celebrities including Spike Lee, T.I. and more vowed to boycott Gucci.

