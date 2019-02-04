DJ Envy Admits To Intentionally Omitting Nicki Minaj From His Rotation

"I thought I was the only one who didn’t play her record."

A video of DJ Envy admitting he intentionally omits playing Nicki Minaj's music from radio rotation has the Queen rapper's fans in an uproar.

After Minaj's summer 2018 feud with DJ Self, Envy- who is well known as 1/3 of Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club- urged NYC deejays to stop playing the MC's tracks on the radio. In the newly-released video, he admits he stuck by his decision not to play her.

"I thought I was the only one who didn’t play her record," he said in a video in response to he "Barbie Gone Bad" verse,which dropped on her Apple Music show, Queen Radio. In the latter, she says "You know radio already trying to blackball a b**ch."

“Nicki can have an opinion on Self, Self can have his opinion on Nicki,” Envy said last summer in response to Nicki's anger towards DJ Self. “But when you start saying, ‘I got hungry N-words that’s going to come up there,’ nah…You don’t threaten no DJ over his opinion. Now, if Self said something foul and disrespectful—sure. But not over his opinion...every DJ on the station better stop playing [her]."

Watch his comments below.