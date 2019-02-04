DMX To Embark On 'It's Dark And Hell Is Hot' Album Anniversary Tour
The hip-hop veteran is scheduled to hit 32 cities in a span of 2 months.
Beginning March 8 in Oklahoma City, Ok., DMX will perform the tracks from his multi-platinum album It's Dark And Hell Is Hot. The New Yorker's debut project turned 20 in mid-2018, and to commemorate the momentous occasion, the "For My Dogs" rapper will tour the album across the United States.
The news arrives days after DMX was released from a year-long prison sentence. The 48-year-old was convicted of tax fraud. "We've taken the time to plan an experience his fans have been waiting for, now we can't wait to execute!" X's manager Pat Gallo said in a statement.
The album shot to the top spot on the Billboard 200 upon its release. Spanning 19 tracks, It's Dark And Hell Is Hot boasted the everlasting singles "Ruff Ryders' Anthem," "Stop Being Greedy," and "How's It Going Down."
In an interview with Okayplayer, one of the album's main producers Dame Grease recalled the moment he witnessed X's process during the album's creation. “I knew he was special right from the first time we met," Grease said. “He literally battled every rapper in New York, and won! X had like six rhyme books filled with verses, where both sides of the pages were rammed with words. People don’t realize X was rapping for a good 10 years before he put out It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. He really fought to get to the top."
View the tour dates below before tickets hit the selling sphere on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
March 8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Farmers Markert
March 9 - Springfield, MD - The Complex
March 10 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel
April 3 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
April 4 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall
April 5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
April 6 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
April 7 - Washington, DC - The Fillmore
April 9 - Charlotte, NC - World
April 10 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
April 11 - Ybor City, FL - Ritz
April 12 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 13 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
April 14 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
April 15 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
April 17 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
April 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren
April 19 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
April 20 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
April 21 - Berkeley, CA - CAUC Theater
April 23 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom
April 24 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
April 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
April 27 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
April 28 - Lawrence, KS - The Grandpa
April 30 - Sauget, IL - Pop's
May 1 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
May 2 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
Mary 3 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
May 4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
May 5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
May 7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Foxtail