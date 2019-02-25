trump-spike-lee-1551132094
Donald Trump Complains About Spike Lee's "Racist" Oscar Acceptance Speech

February 25, 2019 - 5:43 pm by VIBE

This isn't the first time 45 has insulted a black man's intelligence on Twitter, and there's a chance it won't be the last.

Donald Trump is voicing his disapproval of Spike Lee's Oscar speech, in which the director and writer discussed being on the "right side of history" for the impending 2020 election.

"Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President," Trump tweeted early Monday (Feb. 25). He continued by stating that he's done more for the African-American community than any other President.

At the end of BlacKkKlansman, a montage featuring clips of some of the more divisive moments in recent history was included. One of the clips featured was of Trump mentioning that "both sides" were to blame for the protests and counter protests during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., which left one woman dead.

“I give praise to our ancestors, who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of the native people,” the BlacKkKlansman director stated in his acceptance speech on Sunday (Feb. 24), after winning the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. In his over 30 year career, this is Lee's first competitive Oscar win.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner,” Lee continued in his speech. “Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.” Note, he did not state 45's name in the speech.

soulja-boy-blac-chyna-tattoo-1551131744
Soulja Boy's Breakup Didn't Stop Him From Getting A Blac Chyna Tattoo

Although their union lasted just a few weeks, and even though the two appear to have exchanged some words afterwards, Soulja Boy did in fact have some feelings for Blac Chyna.

The Internet is split over a photograph of the back of Big Draco's arm, which is inked with the name "Chyna" in big script letters, and is positioned next to a rose. According to chatter, he got the tat for Valentine's Day.

Chyna and Soulja reportedly broke up last week after about a two-week whirlwind romance. He stated via Twitter that he was interested in seeing what sex with her was like; the tweet has since been deleted. He later tweeted that he was hacked by Blac Chyna. After word of their split got out, Chyna put the rapper on blast, reportedly calling him "immature" and "thirsty."

News of their relationship swirled during Grammy Weekend, when they were seen at various events together. The "Crank Dat" rapper also posted videos of Chyna during their hangout sessions. Interestingly enough, Chyna was formerly in a relationship with Soulja's nemesis of sorts- Tyga. The two share a son together named King Cairo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#SouljaBoy posts the tattoo he got of #blacChyna’s name for Valentine’s day

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 25, 2019 at 12:03pm PST

R. Kelly "The Buffet" Tour - Chicago, Illinois
R. Kelly's World Tour Promoters Not Refunding Tickets Just Yet

While R. Kelly is facing jail time with a potential maximum of 70 years behind bars, it looks as though the promoters for his recently-announced tour are still holding out.

According to TMZ, German promoter Concerts Stuttgart is reportedly not refunding tickets bought to the controversial musician's show, which is scheduled to hit the country in April. Although he turned himself in to authorities on Friday night (Feb. 22) amidst charges of sexual abuse, they're awaiting the outcome of his case to make a decision.

"At the moment, and we also have to admit that, the chances of the tour are rather bad," the promoter stated. "It is also correct that Robert had to (surrender) his passport for now."

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. At least four of the ten charges involved underage girls, and their encounters with the singer reportedly occurred between the years of 1998 and 2010. One of the unnamed women who came forward with accusations against the singer-songwriter provided evidence that she had an alleged sexual encounter with Kelly against her wishes.

A Chicago judge set Kelly's bond at $1 million, and earlier today (Feb. 25), he plead not guilty to the charges. According to his attorney Steve Greenberg, he is happy with the bail amount of $100,000.

"Right now he's presumed innocent,"  Greenberg said. "We haven't seen any reason to believe that these allegations are credible."

 

Lisa VanAllen On R. Kelly's New Charges: "May Our Daughters Never Know Men Like Him"

Lisa VanAllen, who testified against R. Kelly in his 2008 child pornography case, has penned a thoughtful New York Times op-ed that highlights her battle of alleged sexual and emotional abuse by Kelly and how she's harnessed the abuse from past relationships into lessons.

VanAllen played an important role in the acquitted case as she was the only other person who appeared in the alleged sex tape involving a 14-year-old girl. VanAllen was just 17 when she met Kelly, and 20 years old when she realized how young the other girl on the tape was. In the years since coming forward, VanAllen was ostracized for speaking out, a moment she hasn't forgotten.

“I was belittled and embarrassed,” she writes. “I was dragged for bad things I had done in my past. I was called a ‘streetwalker.’ They wanted me to feel like trash.” But with the release of the widely-viewed Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, VanAllen has been met with support and praise for her bravery.

Marking 11 years since his first child pornography case, VanAllen revealed that she watched the six-part Surviving R. Kelly documentary with her child.

"My 16-year-old daughter and I put on comfortable clothes and curled up on the couch to watch the premiere of the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly. I appeared in it, along with several of Rob’s victims," she wrote.

As the activist watched the gut-wrenching series alongside her child, she described their differing upbringings. VanAllen had been raised in the foster care systems, first becoming a victim of child sexual abuse before learning the harshness of homelessness and intimate partner violence. Her child, however, appears to have been raised absent the vicious cycles that spun Lisa into the arms of Kelly.

"I’ve protected her from things I wasn’t protected from. My daughter knows to says things like she 'wants her space' from boys who pursue her. And she dates boys her age. When I was 17, Rob was in his 30s. I was always looking for love; my daughter loves herself. This is what time has done. May our daughters never know men like Rob Kelly," VanAllen said.

She went on to list how her daughter was different from herself in their adolescent years. "she doesn’t like confrontation. I was always a fighter. But that’s because I’ve had to survive so much," she continued. "I was always looking for love; my daughter loves herself. This is what time has done. May our daughters never know men like Rob Kelly."

Read VanAllen's op-ed here.

