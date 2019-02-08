Miami Heat v New York Knicks
Elsa/Getty Images

Dwyane Wade Documentary Will Chronicle Life And Career

February 8, 2019 - 1:48 pm by Zoe Johnson

Fans are going to be given a physical representation of the hard work Wade has put in for the past 16 seasons. 

Dwyane Wade is getting a taste of the made-for-movie treatment because Imagine Documentaries has opted to create a documentary chronicling the All Star's final season in the NBA.

Wade announced his departure from the league in September 2018 to focus on family business, however, the 37-year-old promised fans a farewell season to remember and he is certainly delivering. The film is guaranteed to be the memento supporters were looking for following the news of his impending retreat.

Wade's production company, 59th & Prairie Entertainment, also has a stake in the movie. The film is being directed by Bob Metelus, who is also producing the reel alongside Imagine Documentaries president, Justin Wilkes.

Metelus is known for being Wade's long-time cinematographer who has been filming the three-time champion for several years now, according to Deadline. Given the relationship between Metelus and Wade, fans will be given exclusive footage of the shooting guard's life both on and off the court.

“I’m looking forward to sharing this very personal documentary that peels back the layers of my emotional sixteen season journey with all of its twists and turns, and peaks and valleys," Wade said. "It has been a roller coaster ride and the never-before-seen footage will show my fans how I’ve made my own way throughout this incredible adventure."

