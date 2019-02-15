Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Artists Boycotting Gucci "Hypocrisy," 50 Cent Responds

Mayweather seems to be responding to the diss track T.I. recently unleashed.

After receiving backlash from the Internet and some prominent figures in hip-hop, Floyd Mayweather issued a lengthy statement on Instagram calling out the "hypocrisy" he sees in backing these premature boycotts on luxury brands.

"Why would we (as a people) agree to a temporary boycott of Gucci for merely 3 months if what was done caused so much strife? Why wouldn't we agree to a permanent boycott of Gucci as well as all other merchandise that fall under the Kering ownership, such as YSL, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and more," he stated. "I'll tell you why, it's because in this day, celebrities and failing artist pick and choose the hottest trending topic as a means of seeking attention and using fake advocacy as their platform when their 'talent' no longer benefit them."

The 41-year-old didn't stop there, firing shots at 50 Cent and T.I, who have both publicly criticized Mayweather's choice to stick with Gucci. Recently (Feb 14), T.I. released "F*ck Ni**a" where the emcee spit, "Old greedy a** n***a only thinking about his self" over the mid-tempo track. Blasting the "No Mediocre" rapper's bout with infidelity and Fif's family issues with his son, the featherweight hit harder than any punch he could throw.

"These same celebrities are proud deadbeat fathers and unfaithful husbands using their platform to rally the troops against luxury brands, yet have been the prime contributors of influencing the destruction of our people by way of their musical content and imagery," he said.

Shortly after word of Mayweather's response began to circulate, 50 Cent clapped back by poking fun at the boxer's rumored illiteracy, posting a handwritten letter full of grammar issues with Mayweather's signature attached.