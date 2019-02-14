Freeway Gives Update On Progress After Kidney Transplant Surgery
The “What We Do” is updating fans on his health’s progress before he goes “off the grid” to nurture his body back to tiptop shape.
On Feb. 5, Freeway documented his journey to getting a kidney transplant. In a series of videos on Instagram, the Philadelphia native called for well wishes and support for a successful surgery. Now, the “What We Do” is updating fans on his health’s progress before he goes “off the grid” to nurture his body back to tiptop shape.
“My new kidney is holding up well!” he reassured supporters. “Now it’s all about the healing process.” The journey reached a new plateau since Freeway shared he was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease in 2015. Since that point, the 39-year-old made it his mission to bring awareness to this health condition and the various organizations that help support those along this same path.
In a 2016 interview with The Baltimore-Sun, Freeway said he ignored the signs his body was trying to convey and wants others to pay close attention to their health. “A lot of people don’t want to go to the doctor,” he said. “A lot of people think there’s nothing wrong with them. I’m not even that old. I’m in my 30s. If it can happen to me, it can happen to anybody.”
Since putting out new music ahead of his surgery, Freeway plans to still push his creativity, a sentiment he shared with The Baltimore-Sun. “With the kidney failure and me still pushing and driving and still being able to see success,” Freeway said, “all of these things are just fueling the fire of the music I’m creating.”
View this post on Instagram
Good afternoon! I would like to thank everyone for all the Well wishes! I really appreciate All the Love! My new Kidney is holding up well! Now it’s all about the healing process 🙏🏾💪🏾 please follow my doctors @nirajdesai40 & @dorrytheexplorer & show them Love!!! They helped change my Life! 🙏🏾🙏🏾 I’m going to continue to work on getting better!! I’m going off the grid! Scream at y’all in a few!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯💯