Drake, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, And More Friday Releases You Need To Hear

Who are you listening to?

February is off to an epic start. Cardi B and Bruno Mars hopped back in the studio to deliver another banger; Drake re-released his breakout mixtape for streaming platforms; and that's just the half of it.

Check out the latest Friday music releases below.

Drake – So Far Gone

Drake's breakout mixtape, So Far Gone is finally available to stream. The project was originally released in 2009, but never made it to streaming platforms until now.

Drake and fans recently celebrated the mixtape's 10-year anniversary on Feb. 13. The OVO frontrunner shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, thanking Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Trey Songz, and more artists who contributed to the project and his career throughout the years.

The 18-track album includes the hit singles, "Successful," "Best I Ever Had," and "Houstatlantavegas." Stream So Far Gone below.

India.Arie – Worthy

India.Arie is back with a new project. Her new project, Worthy, features 16 tracks. The singer previously released "That Magic" ahead of the album's debut. It's currently at the top of the Urban A/C radio chart.

Worthy is India.Arie's first full-length album in five years. In support of the new project, the songstress announced a tour. It will begin on Apr. 30, in Jacksonville, and run through major cities, including Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, and New York.

Listen to Worthy below.

Cardi B, Bruno Mars – "Please Me"

Cardi B and Bruno Mars are back with another banger. The two released their latest collaboration, entitled "Please Me."

The Bronx native teased the new track on Instagram. The song is their second collaboration since 2016's "Finesse (Remix)." The colorful music video gained viral attention for paying homage to In Living Color.

Listen to Cardi B and Bruno Mars' new track below.

Offset – "Red Room"

Offset is teasing his upcoming, solo album with a new single. "Red Room" was originally released on Thursday (Feb. 14). On the four-minute track, the Migos member discusses various aspects of his life including his near-fatal car accident in 2018. He also discusses his past life dabbling in gang activity. The single was dropped with an accompanying video, which brings most of his stories to life.

"Red Room" is the first music release from Offset's upcoming album, which is slated to drop on Feb. 22. Of the album, Offset previously told Billboard: "I'm talking about relevant situations that have occurred over the last 18 or 24 months, like me being in the crash, my kids, my family time and me being married... There's different parts of my life. The ups and downs of being in music, the feeling of people doubting me and being the underdog to becoming the big dog."

Watch the video for "Red Room" below.

Salaam Remi Ft. Amy Winehouse & Nas – "Find My Love"

Salaam Remi just unveiled a new track featuring the late Amy Winehouse and Nas. The posthumous track, entitled "Find My Love" is featured on Remi's upcoming compilation project, Do It for the Culture 2.

The song was reportedly record during a studio session prior to Winehouse's death in 2011. "Working with friends is the best part of being a creator,” Remi shared in a statement. "With Nas and Amy being two of my closest creative partners over the years, this organically feels like the first song from my Do It for the Culture 2 collection of songs."

Listen to "Find My Love" below.

Lil Kim – "Go Awff"

Lil Kim dropped a new single titled "Go Awff." On the track, the rap legend spits bars about her iconic status. "Queen Bee gon’ reign forever / I’m Mother Nature / I determine the weather / The way I slay, you bitches could never," she spit.

Lil Kim is gearing up for her new studio album. It's unclear if "Go Awff" will appear on the album or if it is just a standalone. Listen the new track below.

Saweetie – "Mood"

Saweetie is keeping the Valentines day spirit alive with "Mood."

The new single is a cute return for the self-proclaimed "Icy" girl, with a two-minute track where the emcee reminisces on the fun of a high-profile relationship. "When we step out it's some paparazzi sh*t," she raps over the verse.

Listening to the track, it's possible that the 25-year-old is talking about her relationship with Migos rapper, Quavo. Though the song does not make mention of his name, the record feels as though it draws on the personal experience of a good time with a significant other.

Listen to Sweetie's "Mood" below.

Kash Doll Ft. 2 Chainz – "Ice Me Out (Remix)"

In her remix to her hit single Ice Me Out, Kash Doll calls on 2 Chainz to execute the 4-minute trap beat. In between the original bars of the song, 2 Chainz swoops in and adds his own clever twist to the hit song with verses like “I got more kicks than FIFA/Ice around my neck like a fever/raw papers looking like Cohibas/raw paper looking like my heater," he spits.

Listen to the "Ice Me Out (Remix)" below.