Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. The Endeavour Fund awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

George Clooney Compares Harsh Media Treatment Of Meghan Markle To Princess Diana

She deserves better.

Meghan Markle's presence in the royal world has continued to leave her on the rough end of the stick when it comes to the media. The Dutchess of Essex has had her personal life as well as her pregnancy hounded by the British media, an act that has an eerie similarity to her late mother in law, Princess Diana of Wales.

George Clooney shared these concerns in an interview with Australian magazine Who. Clooney, who is a close friend of the 37-year-old, explained how the two carry a similar narrative.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he said. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 in a car accident after being chased by paparazzi on a motorbike, which resulted in a crash. Nearly 20 years later, several documentaries have been released revealing the dark secrets of how Princess Diana was treated by her husband and how she depressed she was over the microscope on her life.

Markle who is seven-months pregnant has fallen victim to the spiteful pursuit of articles dedicated to tearing down the relationship between Markel and her estranged father Thomas Markle and half-sister, Samantha Markle.

In light of Clooney's comments, Samantha slammed the actor and his wife Amal Clooney on Twitter. “Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts,” Samantha, 54, tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 13). “I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quiet Georgie.”

Clooney's comments reportedly referenced a letter penned by Markle to her father, asking him to stop talking to the press about her marriage. She also called out Samantha for staging paparazzi photos of her father, who was not invited to the royal wedding.