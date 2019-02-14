Meghan-Markle-Princess-Diana-Comparisons
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Endeavour Fund awards at Drapers' Hall on February 7, 2019 in London, England. The Endeavour Fund awards celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

George Clooney Compares Harsh Media Treatment Of Meghan Markle To Princess Diana

February 14, 2019 - 12:03 pm by Zoe Johnson

She deserves better. 

Meghan Markle's presence in the royal world has continued to leave her on the rough end of the stick when it comes to the media. The Dutchess of Essex has had her personal life as well as her pregnancy hounded by the British media, an act that has an eerie similarity to her late mother in law, Princess Diana of Wales.

George Clooney shared these concerns in an interview with Australian magazine Who. Clooney, who is a close friend of the 37-year-old, explained how the two carry a similar narrative.

“I do want to say, they’re just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere,” he said. “She’s a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. We’ve seen how that ends.”

Princess Diana died in 1997 in a car accident after being chased by paparazzi on a motorbike, which resulted in a crash. Nearly 20 years later, several documentaries have been released revealing the dark secrets of how Princess Diana was treated by her husband and how she depressed she was over the microscope on her life.

Markle who is seven-months pregnant has fallen victim to the spiteful pursuit of articles dedicated to tearing down the relationship between Markel and her estranged father Thomas Markle and half-sister, Samantha Markle.

In light of Clooney's comments, Samantha slammed the actor and his wife Amal Clooney on Twitter. “Hey Looney Clooney! Your lawyer wife should have taught you not to make statements without full facts,” Samantha, 54, tweeted on Wednesday (Feb. 13). “I doubt #GeorgeClooney would ghost his mother for no legitimate reason. Be quiet Georgie.”

Clooney's comments reportedly referenced a letter penned by Markle to her father, asking him to stop talking to the press about her marriage. She also called out Samantha for staging paparazzi photos of her father, who was not invited to the royal wedding.

R. Kelly Facing New Charges After New Video Shows Sex Acts With Underaged Girl

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Tenshin Nasukawa Media Availability &amp; Workout
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Floyd Mayweather Calls Out Artists Boycotting Gucci "Hypocrisy," 50 Cent Responds

After receiving backlash from the Internet and some prominent figures in hip-hop, Floyd Mayweather issued a lengthy statement on Instagram calling out the "hypocrisy" he sees in backing these premature boycotts on luxury brands.

"Why would we (as a people) agree to a temporary boycott of Gucci for merely 3 months if what was done caused so much strife? Why wouldn't we agree to a permanent boycott of Gucci as well as all other merchandise that fall under the Kering ownership, such as YSL, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and more," he stated. "I'll tell you why, it's because in this day, celebrities and failing artist pick and choose the hottest trending topic as a means of seeking attention and using fake advocacy as their platform when their 'talent' no longer benefit them."

These people are playing hopscotch. First, they're supposedly boycotting the NFL but as soon as the Super Bowl came around, they were either at the game, watching it on TV or throwing Super Bowl parties. Last week, it was R Kelly, this week it’s Gucci. People boycott for trend but turn around and still shop at H&M and watch the NFL.

A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on Feb 14, 2019 at 3:56pm PST

The 41-year-old didn't stop there, firing shots at 50 Cent and T.I, who have both publicly criticized Mayweather's choice to stick with Gucci. Recently (Feb 14), T.I. released "F*ck Ni**a" where the emcee spit, "Old greedy a** n***a only thinking about his self" over the mid-tempo track. Blasting the "No Mediocre" rapper's bout with infidelity and Fif's family issues with his son, the featherweight hit harder than any punch he could throw.

"These same celebrities are proud deadbeat fathers and unfaithful husbands using their platform to rally the troops against luxury brands, yet have been the prime contributors of influencing the destruction of our people by way of their musical content and imagery," he said.

Shortly after word of Mayweather's response began to circulate, 50 Cent clapped back by poking fun at the boxer's rumored illiteracy, posting a handwritten letter full of grammar issues with Mayweather's signature attached.

😆champ must have heard that TI song he big time mad. LOL #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi #bellator

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Feb 15, 2019 at 7:00am PST

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Attend The Travis Scott Astroworld Tour At The Forum
Getty Images | Handout

Kanye West Enlists Kenny G For Epic Valentine's Day Gift To Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a lot of love and music. The reality star recently shared a gift her husband Kanye West gave her on this special day of love and appreciation.

The 38 year-old mother of three shared videos of famed saxophonist Kenny G playing live music in her living room, which was decked out in pink and red flowers.

NO BIG DEAL KENNY G IN MY LIVING ROOM!!! Happy Valentines Day 💋💋💋 pic.twitter.com/A1GD0UlEwu

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

somewhere over the rainbow 🌈 pic.twitter.com/setzbsuGgI

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

Beat husband award goes to mine 🙋🏻‍♀️!!!! Most thoughtful gifts ever!!!! pic.twitter.com/VaGF6QD5GQ

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2019

There's no denying Kim and Kanye's love for each other is sweet. In a cover story for GQ, writer Caity Weaver describes their love at first glance.

"To the outside world, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West seem very much in love. In their own private world, they seem even more so—obsessively so. Over dinner, I pressed her to describe one habit of hers that bugs her husband, and after struggling for nearly a full minute," Weaver writes. "She pulled out her phone to call him and ask. Kanye picked up immediately as if he had been waiting for the call."

“Hey babe,” she said. “I'm doing an interview, and I just want to know what I do to drive you crazy. Because I can't think of anything that I could possibly do that drives you crazy"

Amid their love and Valentine's day festivities, the couple is also expected to welcome a fourth child via surrogacy.

cast-of-moesha-celebrates-one-hundredth-episode
Getty Images

Bounce TV Acquires 'Moesha' And 'The Game' In New Licensing Agreement

If we're being honest with ourselves, the 90s was probably the best decade. The music and entertainment birthed during the decade would later go on to inspire generations. In the age of Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon, viewers have found great comfort in spending their weekends streaming their favorite sitcoms from yesteryear.

In a new acquisition that will surely warm the hearts of 80s babies, Bounce TV has licensed the television rights to Moesha and The Game in an agreement with CBS distribution. All six seasons (127 episodes) of the Brandy led show as well as all nine seasons (147 episodes) of The Game, will live on the network.

Per a statement from Bounce TV, both shows are scheduled back-to-back on weeknights with Moesha airing from 7 PM to 8 PM and The Game from 8 PM to 9 PM beginning Feb. 18.

Grammy-award winner Brandy Norward starred at Moesha Mitchell, a teenage girl balancing friends, family, her annoying little brother, Miles and boys in her Leimert Park Los Angeles neighborhood. While The Game, created by Mara Brock Akil, followed the lives of pro-football players and their significant others as they navigated life on and off the field.

