Production Designer Hannah Beachler Brings Home Oscar For 'Black Panther'

Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler made history with her Academy Awards win.

Last night's Academy Awards (Feb. 24) had quite the mix of highs and lows, but for sure a highlight was seeing Black Panther getting some of the laurels and recognition many argue it deserves.

Hannah Beachler, the Marvel film's production designer, walked home not only with an award, but with a historic moment on her resume. Beachler snagged the Oscar for Best Production design, and is the first black woman to win this category.

Beachler was one of three members of the Black Panther crew to bring back W's for the home team. Ruth Carter also made history as the first black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Costume Design (and the first Oscar win ever for the Marvel franchise), while Ludwig Goransson earned his first one for Best Original Score (earlier, he also took home a Grammy for the score).

Y’all! So humbled and blessed!!! Thank you all for continuing to lift up this film, and to lift me up!!! Congrats @iamRuthECarter and #LudwigGoransson #chinchilla1970 #blackpanther #Oscars!!! pic.twitter.com/Y9l4InGM43 — Hannah Beachler (@chinchilla1970) February 25, 2019

Congrats to all of the evening's Oscar winners, and watch Beachler's teary-eyed acceptance speech up top.