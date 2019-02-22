Ja Rule Gets Candid About Fyre Festival's 'Crazy Situation'

Ja Rule's role in the disastrous Fyre Festival has been riddled in speculation since the release of Hulu's and Netflix's respective documentaries detailing the disastrous "luxury" event. Speaking with TMZ, the "I'm Real" rapper reflected on his position in the festival's planning while motivating young moguls in the making.

"For any young visionary or entrepreneur just be hands-on with your stuff, if it's your baby and you want to create something amazing for the world to see, make sure you see it through, make sure you are the one overseeing everything, make sure you are the CEO of the company, even if you are not an experienced CEO," the 42-year-old said.

Ja continued by acknowledging the fault he played in the havoc that ensued during Fyre Fest and claiming he had no intention of hurting anyone.

"You know it is okay to make some mistakes along the way and that's what I learned the most, I am not an experienced CEO and I didn't want to make the mistakes but obviously, the CEO (Billy McFarland) of the company made the biggest mistake of them all. So I learned a lot from the situation and I am just looking forward to the next thing."

The rapper-entrepreneur recently teased the idea of a new and improved Fyre Festival saying: "It is the most iconic festival that never was. So I have plans to create the Iconic Music Fest, but you didn’t hear it from me."

TMZ initially stopped the Queens-bred rapper to speak about Andy Glyn, a member of the Fyre Festival staff, who was infamously asked to perform fellatio on the head of customs to get a shipment of Evian water cleared for the destination festival.

Watch Ja Rule's hot takes on the Fyre Festival below.