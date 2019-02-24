Ja Rule Performed During The Milwaukee Bucks Halftime Show And....
Yeah...this was rough
Yeah, this is rough.
Ja Rule was tapped to perform during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves halftime show and from small clips uploaded to social media, no one really cared. The 42-year-old entertainer, real name Jeffrey Atkins, performed during the 90s night. Ja went on the court and attempted to make a funny that didn't go over well with those in the audience.
“They said this is ’90s Night,’ so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule began. "But my album Venni Vetti Vecci came out in ’99, so I guess that counts.”
The cringe-worthy silence only worsened when Ja began performing and ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews noted some players took to the court to begin shooting around.
In true savage fashion, Twitter cracked jokes on Ja Rule and the lack of enthusiasm he seemed to merit during his halftime show.
Whoever set Ja Rule up like...you ain’t shit!😂😂😂😂
— Karlous Miller (@KarlousM) February 24, 2019
Ja Rule’s halftime performance be like pic.twitter.com/qtNN94tK3C
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 24, 2019
When I saw Ja Rule Trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/c3BlBu88Co
— Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) February 24, 2019
Mr. Atkins heard the comments and took to Twitter to offer his own retort, alleging there was an issue with his microphone issue.
Y’all really be on my dick... 😭 let’s be CLEAR my sound was fucked up at first and didn’t come on when it was supposed to but I rocked that bitch... thanks for the love Milwaukee!!! Great win my streak continues... lol
— Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019
"Let's be clear, my sound was f--ked up at first and didn't come on when it was supposed to, but I rocked that bitch," Ja tweeted. "Thanks for the love Milwaukee.
https://twitter.com/Ruleyork/status/1099536106259922944
Longtime nemesis 50 Cent hasn't gotten word of Ja's latest fumble, but when he does, we'll let you know.