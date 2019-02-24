ja-rule-red-carpet-jennifer-lopez-concert
Gabe Ginsberg

Ja Rule Performed During The Milwaukee Bucks Halftime Show And....

February 24, 2019 - 1:55 pm by Shenequa Golding

Yeah...this was rough 

Yeah, this is rough.

Ja Rule was tapped to perform during the Milwaukee Bucks vs Minnesota Timberwolves halftime show and from small clips uploaded to social media, no one really cared. The 42-year-old entertainer, real name Jeffrey Atkins, performed during the 90s night. Ja went on the court and attempted to make a funny that didn't go over well with those in the audience.

“They said this is ’90s Night,’ so they brought out a 2000s artist,” Ja Rule began. "But my album Venni Vetti Vecci came out in ’99, so I guess that counts.”

The cringe-worthy silence only worsened when Ja began performing and ESPN NBA reporter Malika Andrews noted some players took to the court to begin shooting around.

In true savage fashion, Twitter cracked jokes on Ja Rule and the lack of enthusiasm he seemed to merit during his halftime show.

Mr. Atkins heard the comments and took to Twitter to offer his own retort, alleging there was an issue with his microphone issue.

"Let's be clear, my sound was f--ked up at first and didn't come on when it was supposed to, but I rocked that bitch," Ja tweeted. "Thanks for the love Milwaukee.

https://twitter.com/Ruleyork/status/1099536106259922944

Longtime nemesis 50 Cent hasn't gotten word of Ja's latest fumble, but when he does, we'll let you know.

