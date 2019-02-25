Jacob Banks


The “Necessity Of Expression,” As Explained By Jacob Banks

February 25, 2019 - 5:09 pm by Shenequa Golding

A few stolen moments before his sold-out New York show reveal the sureness of Jacob Banks.

Jacob Banks is pressed for time. With just a few hours before his headlining show at New York’s massive Brooklyn Steele, the Nigerian-born, Birmingham, UK-raised artist has gone all day without so much as a bite to eat. “Can we make it 10 minutes, 15 tops for the interview?” his tour manager asks. “It’s been a crazy day. He still has meet-n-greets and hasn’t eaten yet.”

Seconds later, Banks emerges from a backdoor inside the Williamsburg venue. He smiles and offers hugs, possibly sensing a brewing push-and-pull between press and a protective handler. He quickly diffuses potential rising tensions by giving an OK to his camp and escorting me into a tiny greenroom.

“Just do your thing,” Banks says at the onset of the interview. The irony of his statement is that I, and the rest of the nearly 2,000-person crowd, chose to spend their Friday night watching him do his.

On stage, the 27-year-old is a behemoth. Standing at 6-foot-4, he never scowls nor grins at the audience during his songs. Instead, his eyes are focused and his face, stoic. It’s intentional and penetrative. Mr. Banks and the mandem—Danny his guitarist, HB his drummer and bass player, and musical director Smoove—are there purely to serve the moment. You bought a ticket? Cool. Jacob & Co. are there to deliver.

 

However, before the night’s performance, and in the midst of choreographed chaos backstage, Banks is chill, soft-spoken and full. Not full of himself, but full of experience, which translates to a gentle but firm assurance. He crosses his legs while he sits and adjusts his glasses from time to time when they slide down the bridge of his nose. That fullness allows for him to have great empathy, a byproduct of the many villages he says raised him.

“I was raised by culture: African culture, Caribbean culture, youth British culture, which is Caribbean culture,” he says. “I was raised by the streets. I was raised by the nerds. I was raised by cartoons. I was raised by happily ever afters and real life tragic endings as well.”

Speaking of those very cultures, there’s a knock at the door. His food has arrived. “What did you have?” his tour manager questions. Take a gander at Banks’ Twitter profile and you’ll read that he considers himself a jerk chicken connoisseur. However, someone else will be partaking in his beloved dish. Tonight, Banks is having the curry, while the oxtail will go to another famished member of the tour. How the British entertainer was able to get authentic Jamaican dishes in Williamsburg is equal parts impressive and mind boggling, but I digress. There are more important things to dive into right now.

Banks released his debut album Village via Interscope in November 2018 and to celebrate, he played FIFA at home with his two cats. For the singer-songwriter, music is “purely a necessity of expression” that he doesn’t let get to his head. “I have meticulously created a life where I don’t need that validation. I exist outside of music,” he says.

It’s odd to hear him speak so humbly about his art. As the night rolled in and fans stood eager to hear his robust voice, Banks performed songs from Village and his EPs The Paradox and The Boy Who Cried Freedom, which merited everything from a woman’s shrill “Sing daddy!” to the New York male equivalent “Yerrr!” from the diverse crowd.

The stand out moment of the night, however, came during his delivery of the pensive, almost spiritual “Slow Up.” Written as a note to himself that he wished he stayed younger for longer, Banks reflected on exactly when he knew he wasn’t a kid anymore: “What I've learnt from a mirror/Look too hard and you’ll find you a stranger/Love is just a decision/The choice is yours.”

“When I look back, I think I was eight. I remember thinking—well, obviously at the time I didn’t know, it was just life happening—but at eight I thought I have to be my own cheerleader,” he reflects. “I realized it wasn’t going to come from nowhere else.”

As Banks reached the second chorus of the triggering ballad, a growl from the deepest hollows of his belly emerged, setting the audience ablaze and prompting many to abandon their phones and inherit the vulnerability of the moment. At the close of the song, he hung onto the microphone and rested his head into the crease of his arm, almost spent from the effort of mentally referring to his adolescent self. In return, a chorus of applause came barreling toward the stage.

Banks’ voice is Thor’s hammer, a lightning strike against mediocre industry standards. The cacophony of car alarms you may suddenly hear outside of your window isn’t caused by a neighborhood perp. It’s because of Banks’ rich baritone, nothing more, beloved.

When we’d almost forgotten our 15 minutes together were coming to a close, a prompt second knock at the door served as a gentle reminder. “We’ll take five more minutes. I was on the phone for a bit,” Banks lies to his publicist, Stefanie. There was no such call, but giving to the moment is what he does and if the moment needs more time, then so be it. There are more questions to ask the man of the moment.

I prod about the several drug references on standout tracks like “Mexico,” “Kumbaya,” “Nostalgia” and “Witness.” As a man who doesn’t drink or partake in substances, Banks says the lyrics (“You're so far away but when someone drops your name/You come pourin' through my veins/Like that Hollywood cocaine”) are less about a habit and more about needing a place to go.

“Drugs are in pop culture. I see it everywhere. It doesn’t bother me really. Do what you want, it’ll kill you, but do what you want,” he laughs. “Ultimately, I understand escapism. I understand needing a place to go. One can make the argument I’m addicted to expressing myself.”

He chats more about recognition versus representation and the importance of being seen but also realizing it’s not just important that you’re seen. But whether Jacob is visible or not, whether you hear his music or not, it’s still all good. He’s still G, as he’s often says, because Jacob made it so. Jacob will always be speaking his mind as Jacob, regardless.

“It was important for me that when my album came I didn’t let it define me,” he says. “I exist outside of Jacob Banks the artist,“ he said.

A$AP Mob-Rocky-Ferg-Yams-Day-2019-Recap
A$AP Ferg (L) and A$AP Rocky attend A$AP Mob Yams Day 2019 at Barclays Center on January 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Yams Day 2019 Was A Millennial Hypebeast's Wet Dream

It's somewhat fitting that the theme for the 2019 Yams Day is WWE wrestling. While it pays homage to the late Yams' favorite sport and pastime, it perfectly encapsulates today's concert culture for the millennial hypebeast.

After wading in the brisk weather of one of the colder Thursday's of Jan. 2019, 20-somethings and late 90s babies flocked to their assigned sections of Brooklyn's Barclays Center to pay tribute to the founder member and enjoy A$AP Rocky's "Injured Generation Tour."

The crowd is more salt than peppered, even more than a Lil Wayne concert. Puffer jackets decorate the rows of stadium chairs. And young clear girls donning cornrows, tube tops, cropped shirts, and a rainbow of colored, high-waisted camo pants weave in and out of the aisles. Boys in beanies, florescent skullcaps, and cross-body bags are seen down below migrating in huddles by the main stage and sub-arena masquerading as a wrestling ring. If you needed a gentle reminder of just how influential black culture can be, you found it here.

Rocky, the mob's fierce leader, encouraged the crowd to form a pit in the center of the venue. And just like WWE, a single spotlight highlights the pit as shirtless boys crash into one another, limbs failing and heads bobbing. It surely looks like it hurts, but as mentioned several times throughout the night, it's all for show, and for fun of course.

Each mosh is ricocheted off of one another so much so that from the lower level (which is actually one level above the floor), looked like a violent sea rolling up to shore.

The only thing keeping these kids up, besides the body of the person beside them, seems to be the revolving doors of performers which included a long list of ragers like Ski Mask the Slump God, Flatbush Zombies, Joey Bada$$, Metro Boomin, and of course A$AP Mob.

Weed fogs the air as fans light up to commemorate the fallen members of hip-hop. That includes more than Yams today, as XXXTentacion recently passed away in 2018. And it wouldn't be a night if someone didn't yell "Free Tekashi 6ix9ine." "No one deserves to be locked up," it was stated.

"Millennial" and "hypebeast" haven't always found the perfect harmony, but when they do it produces a unique experience. Black boy joy is one of the better products. A$AP Ferg and a variety of other friends and family partake in a fun-loving game of dance-tag, flinging their arms and bodies around as Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz's "Uproar" cuts on. Other jams of the present and past like Crime Mob's "Knuck If You Buck" and Kendrick Lamar's "M.a.A.d city" also blast through the speakers, while the n-word echoes through the spot.

 

Millennials are fearless. What's more courageous than the kids entering the pits of destruction, are the musical acts that run off the cliff of the stage into the audience. They are so certain their fans will catch them, they often dive head first, flipping into piles of extended arms.

The surprise guests of the night, Meek Mill and Soulja Boy, are perhaps the most trending acts in the social realm. Soulja Boy reenacts comedic interview from The Breakfast Club, reciting "Draakee" as he walks from one end of the stage to the next. Meek creates a "moment," performing "Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)."

 

Bedtime is approaching but there's not a yawn in sight around this crew. If you're looking for the millennials, you can find them turning up at Barclays.

Joey_Purp_Album_Listening_Party_VIBE


Joey Purp Gives New York A Taste of ‘QUARTERTHING’ At Album Listening Party

Chicago’s Joey Purp is making his long-awaited return to the hip-hop scene this Friday (Sept. 7) with his forthcoming project, QUARTERTHING. We haven’t heard much from Purp besides a pair of loosies (“March 12th”, “Bag Talk”) and a few guest features with Vic Mensa (“Down for Some Ignorance”)and more over the last two years. But make no mistake, Purp has been hard at work crafting the follow-up to his promising 2016 mixtape, iiiDrops.

To celebrate the impending release, Purp took to New York City’s Golden Unicorn in Chinatown Thursday night (Sept. 5) to host an intimate listening party for the project. Draped in an Adidas track jacket, black pants, and a pair of white Nike Air Force Ones, Purp was in high spirits throughout the night, mingling and taking pictures with those in attendance. While the space felt like a mix between a high school reunion and a karaoke bash, Chicago’s essence was felt by way of Purp’s crew and beer provided by Chicago-based brewery, Goose Island. It was a festive affair as guests took in Purp’s new music with head nods and a few dance moves showing their approval of the project.

“QUARTERTHING” is about life,” Purp said on the concept of his new project. “My life and the lives of people that I know. It’s just about us in every sense of the word.” The 14-track project features rap royalty like RZA and GZA, with fellow Chi-town wunderkinds like Queen Key, CDOT Honcho, and Ravyn Lenae.

What’s sure to bring in new fans are the variety of production on QUARTERTHING being handled by Smoko Ono, DJ Khalil, Thelonious Martin, Knox Fortune, and Nate Fox of The Social Experiment.

 

The biggest reactions from the project came from the hard-hitting “God Body Pt. 2” featuring RZA and introspective “24/k Gold/Sanctified” featuring Ravyn Lenae. There’s a little bit of everything on the album from braggadocious raps on “Look At My Wrist” to the speaker rattling records like “QUARTERTHING.” Purp explained the diverse music scene he was exposed to growing up in Chicago helped inspire the sound of the project as he was applauded for incorporating Chicago house music on “Elastic” and Chicago Juke on “Aw S**t!” The record “Lebron James” received the most adulation as Purp is heard rapping over gritty production reminiscent of the early 90s hip-hop scene.

“It’s cool seeing everybody here. I’m grateful. Grateful for the love and people that are interested in hearing this project,” Purp tells VIBE after the event. Despite being absent from the limelight, Purp is confident in his path.

“Whatever God has in store for me I’m ready. Whether it's being on top of the world or at the bottom of the bottom. That’s what’s meant to happen and it’s going to happen.”

Purp recently released “Elastic,” which also features a perfect Billy Squire sample. QUARTERTHING arrives on streaming platforms Friday.

In the meantime, jam to “Elastic” below.

QUARTERTHING tracklist 1 “24/k Gold/Sanctified” (Feat. Rayvn Lenae) 2 “God Body Pt. 2 (Feat. RZA) 3 “Hallelujah” 4 “Elastic” 5 “Aw Shit!” 6 “QUARTERTHING” 7 “Paint Thinner” 8 “Look @ My Wrist” (Feat. CDot Honcho) 9 “2012” 10 “Fessional/Diamonds Dancing” (Feat. Queen Key) 11 “Karl Malone” 12 “Bag Talk” 13 “LeBron James (Thelonious Martin)” 14 “In The Morning” (Feat. GZA)

READ MORE: Joe Budden Talks Creative Beefs With Diddy And Leaving Rap Behind

Drake In Concert - New York, NY
Drake performs onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)


Drake And Migos Light Up Brooklyn With Hits At Barclays Center

Drake and Migos gave Brooklyn a party Friday night (Aug. 31) as fans filled the cavernous halls of the Barclays Center for the highly-anticipated Aubrey & The Three Migos Tour. In support of his record-breaking number one album, Scorpion, the 6 God embarked on a 57-date tour across the country, hitting cities like Chicago, Toronto, Miami, and Boston.

With New York holding a special place in Drizzy’s heart, the Big Apple is getting quite the treatment with Drake and Migos performing seven shows in nine nights. It was an energetic night as both the 6 God and the Atlanta trio delivered incredible sets giving Brooklyn fans an exciting show to remember.

Migos got the night off to an explosive start as the group ran through their extensive catalog of hit records. Classics like “Hannah Montana,” “Handsome & Wealthy” and “Pipe It Up” delighted fans who rapped along. Migos’ electrifying presence brought on boisterous cheers from the Brooklyn crowd as highlights from Culture and Culture II, including “Narcos” and “Slippery,” rang through the Barclays Center.

Audio feedback issues during their set caused no problems, as they maneuvered through “Kelly Price” and “Deadz” without missing a beat. Before making their exit, Quavo praised the old and new fans for their nonstop support saying, “Thank you for making us the number one group in the world.”

As fans were still gathering themselves after Migos’ thrilling set, Drake wasted no time diving into the A Side catalog of his latest album, with hard-hitting tracks like “Talk Up,” “Mob Ties,” and “Energy” booming through the giant speakers stationed high above the stage.

Fans rapped alongside Drizzy on “Elevate” and “Emotionless” while marveling at the bright, miniature drones on stage and the inflatable yellow Ferrari making its rounds through the arena during Drake’s guest verse on “Yes Indeed.”

“This that Friday night Brooklyn sh**,” Drake said in response to the raw Brooklyn energy that radiated throughout the venue. “This not Madison Square Garden. We definitely in Brooklyn tonight.”

READ MORE: Drake Parties With Quavo And French Montana In “Nonstop” Music Video

Drake took a moment to speak on his long history with New York City before jumping into a medley of his throwback records. “Do you realize how long we’ve been together,” Drake asked as he reminisced on the moments he’s experienced in the city —- like his first performance at the famed SOB’s or hearing “Best I Ever Had” on the iconic radio station Hot 97. Fans wallowed in the retro vibes as Drake blazed through a vintage medley that included “Trophies,” “Over,” “Headlines,” “Yolo,” and more.

Migos, French Montana (who served as a surprise guest) and a group of backup dancers joined Drizzy on stage to bring the night to an even higher level. After their fiery set earlier in the night, Migos kept the momentum going with a lively performance of their collaborative banger with Drake “Walk It Talk It.” The quartet followed that up by rapping through their respective verses on “Versace” with quickfire precision. French Montana joined the party afterward, performing his standout chorus on Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s “All The Way Up” and his number one record “Unforgettable.”

After a brief intermission, Drizzy put a smooth relaxing vibe on the night as he moved on to his B Side records. Performing mostly R&B hits, Drake sang his way into the hearts of all the women in the audience belting out vocals for “Jaded” and the Michael Jackson-assisted “Don’t Matter to Me” while also covering the King of Pop’s timeless record “Rock With You.”

Acknowledging the strong, independent women in the audience, Drake had the ladies in their bag with “That’s How You Feel” and “Nice For What” while recognizing Brooklyn’s rich reggae history with “Controlla” and “Work.” The troupe of dancers joined him on stage once again, taking part in the Shiggy Challenge during a booming performance of “In My Feelings.”

READ MORE: #DoTheShiggy: Drake Brings Out Shiggy On Stage At NYC’s Madison Square Garden

As the show neared its end, a tireless Drake reignited the flames with his guest verses on Blockboy JB’s “Look Alive” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” Drake kept his foot on the pedal with “Nonstop” and “I’m Upset” before taking another moment to reflect on his early beginnings.

A video montage showcasing a young Drake alongside his longtime friends and OVO brothers 40, Oliver, and Future played on the screen above the stage. The crowd cheered and applauded Drake’s 10-year journey that took him from his mother’s basement in Toronto to becoming one of hip-hop’s titans.

When the video finished, Drake got right into the anthemic “God’s Plan” with massive amounts of confetti falling from the rafters. While fans relished at the moment Drake left the OVO faithful with a moving, uncharacteristically sociopolitical message.

“All of us are living in a country where we have to deal with people telling us we don’t understand, how divided we are, and how bad sh** is getting and how we gotta deal with this fu**ing idiot that’s in office,” Drake said.

“They’ll sit there and tell us this country is falling apart because of us. But tonight we got 16,000 people from all different backgrounds inside one building and all we’re doing is chilling and having a good time. This is how the country should be.”

